AEW Rumors: Former WWE Star And Two Impact Stars Could Be Chris Jericho’s Mystery Tag Partners

AEW is certainly generating a lot of buzz with less than two months until their TV debut.

In less than two months, All Elite Wrestling will make their television debut on TNT with the start of their weekly TV show. Things will kick off October 2, 2019, in Washington and will be the start of some really big things.

One match confirmed for the first-ever TV episode from AEW is Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners. Who could they possibly be?

The team of Omega and the Young Bucks will not be easy for Jericho to defeat, no matter who he brings in as his partners. Still, AEW will want to truly impress the wrestling fans of the world in their TV debut so they’re going to deliver the greatest that everyone on their roster has to offer.

Many have started wondering who would team up with Jericho as his mystery tag partners, and the answer has been carefully kept quite under wraps. Now, though, the rumors are starting with one name being thrown around who is a former WWE superstar.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of IW Nerd, reported that PAC (Neville in WWE) could finally join AEW and team with Jericho. PAC was scheduled to face Adam “Hangman” Page at Double or Nothing in May, but following a lot of chaos the match was scrapped.

That is one option rolling around, but the other is one that could help Jericho fill both of mystery spots to take care of the Young Bucks.

The Wrestling Observer also states that former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX could appear as Jericho’s partners.

Back in July, the tag team known as LAX was reportedly finished with Impact Wrestling and that they had become free agents. At the time their contracts were up, both AEW and WWE had interest in the tag team, hoping to possibly sign them to contracts.

LAX has been confirmed for a AAA event in September which could mean that they are still waiting to make up their minds regarding their new permanent homes.

Amigos, nos vemos en septiembre en PUEBLA. ????#ConquistaTotalAAA ???? 8 de SEPTIEMBRE | ⏰ 6:00PM

???? Gimnasio, Miguel Hidalgo. pic.twitter.com/b1thS4eYeR — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) August 7, 2019

As of this writing, here is what has been confirmed for the first episode of AEW on TNT:

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara (likely the first match of the night)

Kenny Omega & Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & Two Mystery Partners

An appearance by Jon Moxley

On Friday night, a tag team tournament will be taking place on AEW on TNT. This development could mean some matches will happen on the first episode in early October.