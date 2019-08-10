’90 Day Fiancé’: Rebecca Parrot Knows Fans Think She’s A Mess

The third season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days features 47-year-old Rebecca Parrot and her boyfriend, Zied Hakimi, a 26-year-old man living in Tunisia. After the first episode of the season aired on August 4, Parrot said she’s aware fans of the show may think she’s a bit of a mess, according to a report from E! News.

“I’ve seen the comments already, but it’s part of what I signed up for. I can handle it. These people don’t know me personally so I’m not taking it personally, they’re reacting to what they see on TV and so I can handle that. But the majority of it I deserve, they’re not wrong,” she said with a laugh.

Parrot reached out to Hakimi on Facebook after noticing his photo in her feed. The couple later sparked a romantic connection, and during this season of the show, Parrot will be traveling to Tunisia to see her new boyfriend. The private investigator revealed to the show’s producers she has been sending Hakimi selfies with filters to make herself appear younger, and she’s now concerned that Hakimi will think she catfished him, according to a report from The Hollywood Gossip.

Parrot, who has three children and as many failed marriages, including one to a Moroccan man she brought to the United States on a spousal visa, is also keeping a secret from her new beau, according to a report from In Touch Weekly. During the time of filming, it seems the woman was still legally married to one of her exes but failed to inform Hakimi of her marital status.

The mother-of-three said the network warned her about the possibility of being attacked by trolls and told her not to take anything personally.

Parrot said she has encountered some “really nasty people” but she’s also garnered a lot of support from fans of the series. She said she isn’t worried about the trolling because she’s aware that a lot of the things being said are, in fact, true.

“And even the people who are being trolls and saying hateful things, literally they’re not wrong, I do use a lot of filters and I do make myself look a lot younger so it’s not like they’re picking on me for something that’s not true.”

She also said the criticism actually began before the show aired, and she’s been called “another hot mess, another train wreck” in the comment section of the show’s promotional clips on social media.

This season of the show also features Darcey Silva, who previously appeared on Season 1 and Seson 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with then-boyfriend, Jesse Meester. Silva has since ditched Meester and will be appearing on the show with her new British beau, Tom Brooks, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.