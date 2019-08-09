WWE Spoilers: Two Huge Matches Already Announced For ‘Raw’ After ‘SummerSlam’ – Titles On The Line

The pay-per-view hasn't even happened yet, and WWE is already planning 'Raw.'

It has been blatantly obvious that Paul Heyman has been in charge of Monday Night Raw the last few weeks, as this has been a different WWE. There are still a couple of days until SummerSlam and no one knows what will happen, but future plans are already in place. As a matter of fact, there have already been two huge matches announced for next week’s show, and one will have major titles on the line.

Sunday night, Bill Goldberg will return for another match as he takes on the trash-talking Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. Originally, the match was set to be Ziggler taking on The Miz and that is what the fans thought they were going to get as well.

This past week on Raw, Miz tricked Ziggler as his “opponent” signed a contract that was actually for a match against a returning Goldberg. Now, that huge bout is scheduled for the pay-per-view and the previous match was completely scrapped in favor of it.

The official website of WWE decided that match still needed to happen, though, and they have announced The Miz vs. Ziggler for next week’s Raw. No matter what happens in the match with Goldberg, “The Showoff” is going to face “The A-Lister” next week.

While they were at it, WWE announced another big match for the red brand’s show, and this one has more at stake.

Last week, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross shocked everyone by capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match. The IIconics and the team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were eliminated first, but there were still two teams after the belts.

Fans thought the Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka) were going to win the titles, but that obviously wasn’t the case. Even before the match took place, rumors had been swirling that the title bout was going to be added to the card for SummerSlam.

With this announcement for Monday Night Raw, it most certainly appears as if the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will not be defended on Sunday night. The company is working on keeping any momentum with higher ratings going, and that is why they’re already giving fans some spoilers for what’s coming after SummerSlam.

With two big Monday Night Raw matches already announced, and one of the biggest WWE pay-per-views of the year taking place on Sunday, the WWE Universe has something to look forward to for next week.