Kelly Ripa Slams Fan Who Calls Her Boring: ‘I’m Pretty Exciting’

Kelly Ripa is never one to let things just roll off her back, especially not on social media.

As fans know, Ripa is pretty well-known for interacting with fans in the comments section of posts and she usually doesn’t shy away from clapping back at trolls who say negative things about her. But while she’s used to defending herself on her own social media page, the talk show host actually caused the commotion on her friend Jerry O’Connell’s page.

It all began when O’Connell shared a photo of Kelly on his Instagram page. In the caption of the photo, he tells fans that he’s excited to have the Live With Kelly and Ryan star as a guest on his new talk show.

“My friend @Kellyripa is my first guest! Submit your questions for Kelly in the comments and I may ask her your question on Monday, during the premiere of the @jerryoshow! #kellyripa#jerryoconnel #talkshow,” he wrote.

Along with the caption, he shared a beautiful photo of Ripa posing in front of an orange-colored background and flashing her mega-watt smile for the camera. So far, the post has racked up over 4,000 likes, in addition to 500-plus comments. While some fans wrote that they were excited to see Kelly on the show, one apparent troll slammed Kelly for being “boring.”

“Why? There are so many interesting people out there who don’t already have way too much time on tv, why her (or any other cardboard cutout tv person like [Ryan] seacrest etc.) Even you can’t transcend the boringness of that kind of guest. Cruel disappointment,” the Instagrammer wrote.

That particular photo earned the attention of Kelly, who was quick to clap back and defend herself.

“Well Vanessa, it’s August, so non cardboard cutout tv people are in Italy. And truth be told, I’m pretty exciting.”

Instead of just letting it go, the Instagrammer caught wind of Kelly’s reply on her post and decided to chime in with another opinion. The social media user said that she doesn’t watch TV very much and when she does, she doesn’t like it when shows are bogged down with guest hosts from other shows that she doesn’t even watch.

She went on to say that it’s not “personal” and she’s sure that she is a delightful person like when she started with Regis Philbin. However, she added that in opinion, Kelly appears too much like Ryan Seacrest “with no film or book or platform or talent other than standing in a spotlight.” To end the post, she told Kelly that she’s “too professional” to not know that.

It does not appear as though Ripa replied to that post but she did clap back at one more troll who commented on the photo suggesting that she is able to balance her work life and personal life so well because she has nannies to help.

“Nannys?” Ripa wrote. “My kids are grown ups.”

Ripa’s second clap back also didn’t go unnoticed, amassing 228 likes and 14 comments.