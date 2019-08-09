Kacey Musgraves’ Gun Control Comments Cause Fox News Hosts To Say She’s Been ‘Dixie Chick-ified’

The Dixie Chicks offended country music fans everywhere with their remarks about George W. Bush.

Country music star Kacey Musgraves has drawn the ire of Fox News for her recent comments on gun control, Yahoo News reports, with the network saying she’s been “Dixie Chick-ified.” The reference is to a decade-old controversy surrounding the then-popular music act and their comments about then-President George W. Bush.

A couple of days ago, Musgraves was performing at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. Her performance came after two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio renewed the debate on gun control. In her banter with the crowd, as Texas Monthly reports, Kacey referenced the gun control debate.

“I don’t know what the answer is, but obviously something has to be f**king done. Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ‘Somebody f**king do something,'” she said.

Later, she posted a tweet in which she addressed Donald Trump. “Don’t you hear us,@RealDonaldTrump,” she wrote.

In a series of follow-up tweets, she clarified her position. First, she tweeted that she generally prefers to stay out of politics, but in this case she felt the need to speak up because it’s a matter of “fundamental human rights,” as she described it. She then tweeted that she is from Texas and grew up around guns, and that “there’s a time and place for that,” but that no one needs anything “even remotely automatic.”

keep me in your glow ✨ pic.twitter.com/lo6o5JPacP — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2019

Her remarks got the ire of Fox News hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Todd Starnes.

“What is happening to country music? First of all, she’s up there preaching about gun control, but how ’bout her language? What happened to wholesome country singers?” Earhardt asked. Starnes then suggested that Kacey was “put on a… church prayer list after that diatribe at Lollapalooza.”

Starnes then suggested that Musgraves’ comments won’t go over well with “the base” of country music fans who value “God, and country, and family and patriotism.”

Starnes and Earhardt then compared Musgraves’ comments to a controversy involving the Dixie Chicks, with Starnes saying Kacey has been “Dixie Chick-ified.” Earhardt agreed, calling Kacey “the modern-day Dixie Chick.”

The hosts were referring to 2003 incident in which the singers were performing in London. At the time, then-President George W. Bush was gearing up for the Iraq War, and singer Natalie Maines told the crowd that she was ashamed to be from Texas, where Bush was from.

As The Boot reports, those remarks angered country music fans and radio stations across the country. Country radio stations stopped playing their songs, and group members even received death threats.