WWE News: Former Champion Has To Cancel ‘SummerSlam’ Appearance, Needs To Have Neck Surgery

This former champion simply couldn't escape another surgery.

Injuries are a huge part of professional wrestling, and they simply can’t always be avoided with the grueling work schedule. Some of the greatest superstars end up having to retire long before necessary, but injuries are the reason behind them leaving the business. One former champion in WWE had to leave the ring very early into their career, and now, they are facing yet another big-time neck surgery.

Paige made a big name for herself in the United Kingdom and ended up joining WWE in 2011. She was a part of Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT for a few years before joining the main roster in April of 2014 and winning the WWE Divas Championship in her first match.

Throughout the course of her career, she suffered a number of injuries and eventually had to retire from the ring in 2018. She was only 25-years-old when her in-ring career came to an end, but she is still a part of WWE as an on-screen role of general manager, team manager, and more.

Paige was set to be a part of the SummerSlam weekend and do meet-and-greets with fans on Saturday, but that, unfortunately, did not happen. WWE sent a message to a fan to let him know that Paige would not be able to appear, and she decided to address the situation personally.

My apologies. Unfortunately I have to go see my doctor about my neck and my health takes a big priority. Please apologize to your wife from me. ???????? https://t.co/LUbE5BbyRG — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 8, 2019

Wrestling Inc. reported that she also canceled her SummerSlam meet-and-greet on Friday as well. Not long after that news started making the rounds, Paige realized that more information needed to be put out there for the fans and so that rumors didn’t get started.

In a post on her Instagram, Paige revealed that she will need to have another neck surgery due to “the match from Uniondale.” According to the doctor who will be performing the surgery, Paige has the neck of a 60-year-old person.

Loading...

The first fusion from her neck surgery is said to have healed perfectly fine, but it developed another hernia, which requires a second surgery.

Paige was expected to have a very long wrestling career ahead of her, and she had the talent to back it up. During her short time with the company, she won the NXT Women’s Championship once and the WWE Divas Championship on two separate occasions.

Over the last couple of months, Paige had moved into the role of manager, and she even introduced the team of Kairi Sane and Asuka as the Kabuki Warriors. For now, the team will have to continue on without a manager as the WWE is going to be without Paige for quite some time as she heals from neck surgery.