Watch AS Monaco FC Vs. Olympique Lyonnais Live Stream: French Ligue 1 2018-2019 Season Opener, Start Time

One former France Ligue 1 powerhouse hoping to rebuild, AS Monaco FC, takes on title challengers Olympique Lyonnais in the opening match of the new season.

France’s Ligue 1 returns to action on Friday with a classic matchup between a team fighting to rebuild after a sudden collapse, and another attempting to establish itself as a genuine title contender. The 2019-2020 season gets underway with AS Monaco FC, winners of the Ligue 1 title just three years ago, and second-place finishers the season after that, now hoping to reestablish their credibility after a disastrous 17th-place performance last season, per Sky Sports, escaping relegation by only three slim points. Olympique Lyonnais, on the other hand, believe they can stage a serious challenge to the reign of Paris Saint-Germain under former Manchester City and Brazil stalwart Sylvinho, who makes his professional managerial debut in the match that will live stream from Monaco.

Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 18,500-seat Stade Louis II in the Principality of Monaco on Friday, August 9.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 2:45 p.m. EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT.

For Monaco, perhaps the moist serious question they must confront, if they hope to pull of a comeback season, is the future of their near-legendary Colombian striker Rademel Falcao, now 33 years old and in the final year of his contract. Falcao has hinted that this season may be his last in the principality, as Ligue1.com reported, and how much he has left in the tank could go a long way to determining Monaco’s fate.

As for Lyon, the club’s sporting director — and playing legend — Juninho hand picked Sylvinho, who has never managed a professional match, and set him a goal of guiding the team to at least a top-three finish once again, according to BeSoccer.

But The Kids — as Lyon’s nickname translates — struggled in the preseason under their new boss, finishing with dispiriting losses to English sides Liverpool (3-1) and Bournemouth (3-0), per Ligue1.com.

“We were very disappointed with these two games. They showed us that spirit and collective strength are lacking. We have to show the opponent that we have character too,” Juninho said on Thursday, perhaps sending a message to his new manager.

New Olympique Lyonnais Manager Sylvinho has been required to at least equal last season’s top-three finish. Michael Regan / Getty Images

