Kailyn Lowry No Longer Taking Kids To ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Tapings, Says Kids ‘Don’t Remember Each Other’

The cast of Teen Mom 2 have been attending the reunion special tapings for nearly a decade. Initially, the cast would attend the reunions and bring their kids as well. Kailyn Lowry, however, reportedly hasn’t been bringing her sons to the reunion specials. According to Hollywood Life, Kail revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast that the “drama” was part of the reason she refused to take her kids.

“I started refusing to bring the kids because of all the drama and I think the other cast members felt the same way or they had the same reservations around the same time.”

During one reunion taping, an on-stage fight broke out when Briana DeJesus and her sister confronted Kailyn. After that incident, MTV changed the way they taped the reunions. Prior to the on-stage fight, the cast members would all film their segments the same day. Then, after filming their individual segments, they would all come on set together to film. However, the girls no longer film on the same days. For the most recent reunion, Kailyn did film the same day as her close friend and co-star Leah Messer and they shared the stage together at one point. However, it was ensured that Kailyn, Briana, and Jenelle Evans wouldn’t be on stage together.

Kailyn also cited the long days when shooting the reunions as another reason for not taking her kids. She revealed that they could be in the studio for as long as 12 hours when filming for the reunion. Now that things are done differently, though, Kailyn says she may start taking her kids to the reunions again.

“Now that we’ve done it a little bit differently, I would like to film a reunion segment with my kids so I don’t know, we’ll see about this year.”

Kailyn also revealed that the Teen Mom 2 kids “don’t remember each other” explaining, “The kids don’t see each other — they don’t remember each other.”

While the kids may not always see one another, Kailyn recently took a trip to Hawaii with her co-star, Leah Messer. Kail took all three of her sons with her while Leah took her three daughters. Although MTV didn’t film Leah and Kailyn together for the show, it is great to know the kids were able to hang out while on vacation together.

Teen Mom 2 is currently filming for Season 9B and will air at a later date. Fans can catch up with Teen Mom OG which airs Monday nights on MTV in the meantime.