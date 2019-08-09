‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, August 8: Steffy’s Devastated To Learn That Phoebe Is Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 8 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who finally came clean. She told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) her role in the adoption. Flo said that she helped out her friend, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady), by pretending to be the baby’s mother. At the time, she thought that the infant was an abandoned baby and that she would be helping her get into a good family. When she met Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), they won her over because they seemed like such nice people, per She Knows Soaps.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) tried to put all the blame on Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). She said that Flo had wanted to confess many times, but that Zoe was only concerned about keeping the secret. Brooke wanted to call Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to tell her that her daughter was alive but Zoe said that she had her cellphone. Hope had left it in the hotel room where she and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had their “staycation” honeymoon. Brooke then tried to call Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). He told her that Hope already knew the truth and gave the phone to Hope. Brooke and Hope were both thrilled that Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was alive. However, Hope had to end the call because Steffy had just arrived at the cliff house. Brooke deduced that Steffy did not yet know that Phoebe was Beth.

Ridge and Brooke interrogate Flo, Shauna and Zoe about the details of their "scheme." WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/VaVo3oK2q3 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2Js4Hhfy87 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2019

Brooke told Ridge that Hope and Liam still needed to inform Steffy. Ridge became irate and wanted to call the cops, but Brooke did not want to attract the attention of the media. Zoe tried to call her father but Ridge grabbed her phone from her. He told her and Flo that they were not going anywhere. They let Ridge know that his son, Thomas, had also known about Beth for months. In fact, Thomas had threatened them all to keep quiet.

At the cliff house, Steffy arrived home. She took Kelly (Zoe Pennington) into the nursery while Liam and Hope contemplated telling Steffy. Liam was nervous because he knew how Steffy felt about her baby girl.

When Steffy returned, Liam launched into the story. He told her how Reese Buckingham had switched a stillborn baby with Beth to cover his gambling debts and Steffy was horrified to learn that Phoebe was actually Hope and Liam’s daughter. Liam confirmed that Zoe, Flo, and Thomas verified the facts. Hope added that Steffy had been a wonderful adoptive mother to the baby and that she knows Beth better than her own mother. Steffy was visibly shaken.

