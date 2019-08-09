New Photos Of Jessa Duggar’s Daughter Ivy Jane Captivate Fans

Duggar fans are thrilled to see some recent photos of Ivy Jane Seewald.

Jessa Duggar is a busy mom of three kids now, so it’s understandable that she doesn’t have as much time for social media these days. Her baby girl, Ivy Jane, is almost 3-months-old now and fans have been anxious to see how much she has grown. It’s been a month since the Counting On star has posted a photo of her, but now, there are new photos that have emerged that has Duggar fans melting.

The pictures of Ivy were not posted by Jessa or her husband, Ben Seewald. It was Grandpa and Grandma Seewald who shared their sweet granddaughter on the family’s Instagram. The series of three snapshots revealed that the little girl is smiling now and she has her daddy completely wrapped around her little finger. One of the pictures shows Ben staring at his daughter as she is lying on a blanket. Her little hand is up in the air and she appears to be waving at him.

Ben had said when Ivy Jane was born, it was a special moment to know that he now has a daughter to raise. Nowadays, it looks like he is still entranced by his little bundle of joy, but Duggar fans seem to be as well. However, they can’t seem to agree with who she resembles in the family. Many people have said all along that she looks very much like her big brother, Spurgeon. Others say that she resembles either Jessa or Ben or a combination of both parents. Ivy Jane’s eyes seem to be as dark as her cousin Felicity’s.

I pretty much only give her a pacifier for car rides, so she’s not super good at taking it— but every time it goes in her mouth, she puts both little fists up on her cheeks like this. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/UTChE8ICiq — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) July 10, 2019

Jessa Duggar had previously shared a couple of photos of her third-born with her two older brothers, as reported by The Inquisitr. Spurgeon seemed just as taken with his baby sister as Ben is. He was very gentle holding onto her. Henry, on the other hand, was more taken with her little baby feet.

There will be more Duggar babies coming along this fall and winter. With John and Abbie announcing that they are expecting their first child, that makes a total of four more babies who will join this ever-growing family. There is also cousin Amy King, who is expecting a boy in October.

Jessa Duggar will more than likely update fans soon enough with photos and videos as Ivy Jane grows, just as she did with her two boys. A new season of Counting On will also reveal more of the baby’s first few weeks after birth. That will premiere sometime in October.