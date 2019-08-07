‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Loses Beloved Kitty After It Falls Out Of An Open Window

Jonathan Van Ness lost one of his beloved cats this week after it fell to its death out of an open window in the Queer Eye star’s home. According to The Blast, Van Ness let fans know the devastating news on Wednesday with a sweet photo of him and his cat.

“At some point last night while I slept my baby Bug fell from an open window and passed away. I’m hurting so bad today I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you. I’m sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won’t be my typical happy self and that’s okay,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

While he recognizes that it won’t make things totally better, he is calling on fans to support their local animal shelter in honor of his furry friend.

“Not sure how I’m going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you,” he concluded.

Van Ness adopted Bug from an animal shelter to replace his 13-year-old cat, also named Bug, who had died. The second Bug came home with the Netflix star last September. At the same time, Van Ness also took home a second kitten named Liza, with the two helping to fill the “full grown cat shaped hole” in his heart. The two new additions to Van Ness’ life joined his other cat, Harry Larry.

The shelter sent Van Ness their sympathy, saying that they knew the cat had lived a happy life with the Queer Eye star and thanked him for giving the feline a good home.

Van Ness’ co-stars also sent him some love. Both Tan France and Antoni Porowski commented on the post with messages of support.

Van Ness has been promoting Season 4 of Queer Eye, which hit Netflix on July 19. In this season, he returns to his hometown of Quincy, Illinois. There, he and the rest of the Fab Five will give a makeover to his former high school music teacher, who has been sporting the same mullet hairstyle since Van Ness left. Viewers got a peek into the 32-year-old’s youth as an outsider.

He has also been gearing up to promote his new book, Over the Top, which will be released in bookstores on September 24. As part of the promotion, he is touring around the world performing his comedy show.