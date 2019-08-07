WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Never Even Wanted The Women’s Tag Team Titles, Has No Plans For Them

The titles that broke barriers were never even wanted by the boss.

Back in December, Vince McMahon made a major announcement when he revealed a brand new championship with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Bayley and Sasha Banks were the first to hold the belts, but the excitement about them has since died down to almost no roar at all. Well, it appears as if the reason for the hype quieting down on them is due to the fact that Vince never even wanted the belts to exist at all.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship has been rumored for the last few years as female superstars have grown in talent and number. Women have main evented huge events such as WrestleMania and had their own big gimmick matches that were usually given to only the men.

Everything is about equality and all superstars being able to do what the others can accomplish, but does everyone feel that way?

Once the Women’s Tag Titles were introduced, it brought about a lot of excitement and thrills for all those who could capture them in the future. There has been some controversy over the titles, though, and they are said to be the reason that Banks hasn’t even been seen since April.

According to Sportskeeda, this is all due to WWE having no real plan in place for the belts which is why everything with them seems so random. The report goes on to say that Vince McMahon never even actually wanted them to be created in the first place.

According to the newest rumors that have come out, Vince never had any sort of plan for the belts after introducing them around Christmas. It wasn’t even that he didn’t have the prolonged history in place, but he had no immediate plans for them either, per the source to Sportskeeda.

“Vince didn’t want women’s tag titles. He was under a lot of pressure so he brought them in early without thinking much about it. There was no plan. We still don’t know if there’s any plan.”

Since the belts came into existence a little over eight months ago, there have been three champions. Banks and Bayley won the titles originally in an Elimination Chamber match that blew the roof off the place and was highly praised by so many people.

At WrestleMania 35, The IIconics won the titles in a decision that led to a lot of speculation, plenty of tension, and the loss of Sasha Banks from WWE television. This week, The IIconics lost the titles on Raw after the makeshift team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won them.

So many rumors surround the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, but it’s hard to know what exactly is real or not. Either way, the belts have brought about a lot of tension and the prolonged absence of one very talented superstar. If it is actually true that Vince McMahon never even actually wanted the belts, that could make this whole situation even worse.