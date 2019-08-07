WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Furious Over Leaked ‘SummerSlam’ Plans And Matches

The leaks keep happening and Vince is not happy about them.

On Sunday night, WWE will present SummerSlam which has a pretty great card laid out as of this time, and more matches may be added before it takes place. Two of the matches include WWE Hall of Famers which came as a surprise to many fans and others, but not to everyone. As always, information leaks out onto the Internet and Vince McMahon is absolutely furious that that happened for this particular pay-per-view.

Numerous titles will be on the line at SummerSlam this weekend, but a lot of the focus is on two matches not involving championship belts at all. That is due to the fact that the two legends have come back out of nowhere and been thrown into the mix to have matches against some of the stars of today’s WWE.

In one match, Trish Stratus will be taking on Charlotte Flair in a battle of old school vs. new school. Both of the female superstars have numerous title reigns throughout their career, but who will step up and win the dream match that many thought would never happen.

The other Hall of Famer returning is Bill Goldberg who just had a match against The Undertaker in June, but no-one thought he’d come back again so soon. He will be facing Dolph Ziggler in a singles match that seemed to be a shock to “The Showoff” when it was announced, but what about for everyone else?

Brad Shepard of the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast says that the leaks of these big matches has not sit well with Vince McMahon.

While WWE does whatever they can to keep their surprises and big matches top secret until they’re announced, it doesn’t always happen. Leaks get out and sources give information to the dirt sheets who put it out there for the whole world to see.

As transcribed by Ringside News, Shepard received a very unhappy DM from someone who didn’t like that he had spoiled the news on Trish Stratus’ return.

“After I reported about Trish and Charlotte training in the greater Toronto area […] I actually got a DM from someone — very upset that I had released that information. They weren’t happy at all. They obviously didn’t want that information out. Maybe that’s why they clamped down on Goldberg so much, I don’t know, but you know they were also trying to be protective of the Trish news as well.”

It’s really hard to keep things secret in any profession or field these days and that is all due to social media. Once a source can provide news and secrets to someone, social media is going to put it out there for all to know ahead of time.

In the world of professional wrestling, secrets and surprises that no-one knows about are hard to come by. WWE always does whatever possible to keep things under wraps, but the two big Hall of Famers coming back for matches at SummerSlam were not locked away tightly. Vince McMahon is not happy about this and will likely tighten things up even more to keep secrets guarded very closely.