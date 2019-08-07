Selena Gomez Wears Crop Top & Skintight Pants For New Puma Partnership

Selena Gomez has been working with Puma for some time now, and her latest Instagram upload sees the star in their latest sports clothing.

Stated at the top of the photo, the upload is a paid partnership with the brand.

In the shot, Gomez is wearing a black crop top, yellow sports jacket, skintight gym pants, and black sneakers. Her hair is slicked back and shoulder length. Gomez is posing by a brick wall where it appears to be sunny. The “Bad Liar” songstress looks effortlessly beautiful in the sports gear, showing off her natural beauty.

With no surprise, the photo has racked up over half a million likes within 30 minutes. The “Fetish” hitmaker’s account boasts over 154 million followers and is used to making an impact on social media without even trying.

“Selena + golden hour = we STAN,” one user wrote.

“My eyes have been blessed,” another shared.

“I love you queen,” a third mentioned.

While Selena’s fans were in awe of her appearance, they also wanted to know when she is going to drop new music.

“WE NEED THE ALBUM MARIE GOMEZ!!!!” one demanded.

“Cute but WE NEED THE DAWN ALBUM,” another commented.

“GIRL WHERE IS THE MF MUSIC???????????” yet another follower asked.

There is no word on when Selena Gomez will be releasing her long-awaited album, however, she has been teasing fans about it for some time.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported Gomez saying the album will be more soulful than her previous releases.

“There’s always gonna be a sense of strong pop in my music, but I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath.”

In between her album releases, Gomez has made sure that she is a part of some big music collaborations to keep her name out there. At the end of 2018, she featured on DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki” featuring Cardi B and Ozuna. It peaked at No. 11 in the U.S., No. 15 in the U.K., and No. 24 in Australia. On Spotify, the track has been streamed over 808 million times.

This year, she teamed up with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin on “I Can’t Get Enough” and on Julia Michaels’ Inner Monologue Part 1 EP for the track “Anxiety.”

On Spotify, Selena has over 29.8 monthly listeners making her the 43rd most played act in the world.

Her last studio album, Revival, was released in 2015 and became her second studio album to top the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

To keep up with Selena Gomez’s latest paid partnerships and future music releases, follow her Instagram account.