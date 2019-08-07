Khloe Kardashian Spreads Legs In ‘Sore’ Video, Personally Replies To Laughing Fan

Khloe Kardashian is in full workout mode. The Keeping up With the Kardashians star has risen to become somewhat of the fitness flag-flier in her family, with grueling workouts regularly posted to her Instagram. The 35-year-old took to the platform earlier today to prove just how hard she trains: this update was showing the strain in the caption as well as the video.

Khloe’s video showed her training in her home gym both alone and with her personal trainer. The blonde was rocking her trademark athletic look of leggings paired with a sports bra, although fans of the star will know that color coordination is her thing. Khloe’s all-blue look extended to matching sneakers, and her signature baseball cap finish was manifesting.

This didn’t seem to be your average workout, though. Khloe was seen engaging in an impressive array of push-up reps, rope training exercises and the spread-leg squat position, which greeted fans as they started viewing the video. Likewise impressive was footage of Khloe climbing a steep incline on a piece of gym equipment.

A simple caption from Khloe seemed to be expressing a little exhaustion, although it did come balanced out by gratitude, with Khloe appearing glad that she’d gone through it all.

Fans watching the video will likely have picked up on the music Khloe was working out to. The Good American founder was listening to a Kanye West track, with the Ye rapper’s presence in Khloe’s video mentioned in the comments section.

“That song is too funny!!!” one fan wrote.

It looks like Khloe was in the mood for personal interaction with her fans.

“Too funny lol,” Khloe replied.

When it comes to incorporating West’s music into her life, Khloe seems to be all set. Fans familiar with the promotional videos for Khloe’s Good American denim and athleisure wear line will know that Kanye was chosen for one of the campaigns. The husband to Kim Kardashian frequently finds his music winding up in the family’s business promotions and social media updates.

The majority of comments left to Khloe’s video were, however, geared towards giving her the thumbs up for working out so hard. Khloe’s fitness journey has become increasingly high profile, with the star having her own fitness-centric reality series. Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian takes out-of-shape members of the public looking to seek revenge on their troublesome pasts before whipping them into shape with Hollywood trainers and makeovers.

Khloe has 97 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Khloe should follow her account.