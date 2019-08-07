‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Is ‘Bragging’ In New Twitter Post

Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is “bragging” in a new Twitter post where she shares a happy update regarding a member of her family. Jenelle noted in a new tweet that she is proud of her son Kaiser for beginning his first season of tackle football, posting an update made by her husband, David Eason, on his social media account.

The pics show Kaiser learning the ropes of the game as well as getting in some conditioning techniques with the assistance of his father.

Fans were divided as to whether or not the 5-year-old should already be playing tackle football.

One Twitter follower of the MTV reality star worried about the potential for injury for the young boy and encouraged Jenelle to allow her son to play the sport without the risk of someone “plowing into him.” Another fan of the couple supported the twosome, remarking that fans should allow Jenelle the chance to feel proud of her young son’s accomplishment and keep their parenting opinions to themselves.

Kaiser is Janelle’s son with David Eason. The couple also shares a daughter, Ensley. Jenelle is also a mother to son Kaiser, who recently celebrated his 10th birthday — her child with Nathan Griffith.

Can I brag for a minute?!! Watch out world! ???????????????? #FootballSeason pic.twitter.com/7bahET6peV — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 7, 2019

Jenelle did not respond directly to fans’ concern about her son’s new athletic endeavors.

From the mom of a football player. He is toooooo young. So many things he can be learning about football without having to worry about somebody plowing him over. My son did great and didn’t play tackle until middle school. Just having that helmet on his head this early is bad — somebody is always watching (@somebody_always) August 7, 2019

Can't anyone just let jenelle be a proud mom? she makes her own choices and she has to live with them but at the end of the day she's still a mom no matter what and she deserves the right to be proud of her babies! — Jessica Coomer (@JessicaCoomer3) August 7, 2019

Jenelle recently updated her followers on Instagram of the addition of several new members of her clan — her children’s pet chickens. She posted a sweet photo to the social media sharing site of her three kids cuddling their new pets.

She also posted a series of photos from her son Jace’s birthday celebrations, where the young boy was treated to an afternoon of fun with his family and friends at a paintball and Nerf gun party. Jenelle posted a photo of herself, Jace and Ensley, and another pic of Jace’s yummy-looking cake.

In a separate photo, Jenelle posed with husband David Eason and their family. She called Jace the “best big brother and son anyone could ask for” in a sweet collage of Instagram photos as well.

The reality star came under fire from her fans on Instagram after posting Jace’s birthday party pics, reported The Inquisitr. Fans appeared to be unable to keep their negative comments to themselves, slamming the former MTV star online for everything from past mistakes the ex-Teen Mom star has made in the media to comments on her parenting skills as well as her marriage to David.

Teen Mom airs on MTV. Jenelle Evans and David Eason no longer appear on the series.