‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: New Episode 9 Images Adds Fuel To Theory That Madison Is Still Alive

Images of Alicia at a tree with a message have ignited the theory that Madison Clark is still alive.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans are still not convinced that Madison died at the Dell Stadium. Ever since it was revealed that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) died trying to protect her children at the stadium, fans have been hesitant to believe her fate. After all, the general rule of thumb in a TV series such as Fear the Walking Dead is that if viewers did not see the character die on screen, then there is always the chance for the character to return at some point.

While there has been some speculation by fans regarding Madison’s fate, AMC has always maintained that this character died at the stadium. However, new footage for the Season 5 return of Fear the Walking Dead got fans questioning Madison’s fate further after a tree was spotted with some words on it linked to Madison.

“If you’re reading this, it means you’re still here,” the message written on the tree said.

In addition, it appeared that flames were also drawn at the base of the tree and fans immediately started linking this to the fire at the Dell Stadium.

Now, new images released by Skybound for Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead show this tree in greater detail.

The two images feature not only the tree but Madison’s daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). And, of course, this message would have a significant message for Alicia.

In one image, Alicia is seen reaching out and touching the tree and the image of flames can definitely be confirmed in the Episode 9 promotional picture. The second image shows Alicia turning around as Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) kills one of the infected that is approaching Alicia.

As yet, there is no confirmation that this tree is definitely linked to Madison Clark so viewers will have to tune into Episode 9 on Sunday night to find out more.

The Season 5 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead featuring the tree can be viewed below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 9, titled "Channel 4," on August 11.