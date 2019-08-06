‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Chelsea And Nick Team Up

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 6

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) argued about Christian in Chancellor Park. Adam texted Sharon (Sharon Case), and then Adam continued threatening to take Christian away from Nick. Finally, Nick lost it and began punching Adam. Sharon showed in in time to see Nick knocking his brother to the ground. Nick left, and Sharon helped Adam back to his penthouse.

At Adam’s, Sharon helped clean up his cuts and bruises. She wondered why Nick would go off on Adam like that, and Adam blamed it on Nick hating seeing Christian with him so much. Sharon worried if Adam would use the fight against Nick, but Adam brushed off her question. Instead, he talked about teaching Christian the same soccer moves that Victor (Eric Braeden) taught him. Then, Sharon warned Adam to avoid retaliating against Nick, and Adam told Sharon how much he needed her in his life. Then they kissed and headed upstairs where the clothes quickly came off, and Adam and Sharon slept together.

Meanwhile, back at Nick’s, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) talked to Connor on the phone, and she hung up in tears. Nick showed up and updated Chelsea on the fight at the park. He figured out that Adam set him up and ensured Sharon saw everything. Nick regretted taking his brother’s bait. Then, Chelsea let Nick know that Connor wanted to be with her, and Nick thought that was good. Together, Nick, Chelsea, Connor, and Christian can team up to beat Adam. Chelsea called Anita (Catherine Bach) and told her to bring Connor to Genoa City.

Elsewhere, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) planned the party for Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). When Kyle let Lola know the plans, she felt upset that Celeste (Eva LaRue) wouldn’t be there, but she rallied, and they Lola decided to let her mom steal her joy. Later, they ran into Nate (Sean Dominic), and the doctor reminded Lola how lucky she is to be alive. That led to Lola searching out Summer, and Lola invited Summer to the party. Lola wants to put the past behind them, and although Summer thought it was strange, she decided if her liver would be there, then why not all of her.

Kyle ran into Theo, and they argued again about Kyle’s big secret. Later, Summer and Theo made plans to go to the party while Kyle and Lola vowed not to let anything ruin their happiness.

At Society, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) told Abby (Melissa Ordway) she planned to write a song for the party, and Abby got angry about being cut out of her duties as maid of honor. Then, Abby was rude to Nate about needing a date and maybe calling him, and Nate later complained to Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy).