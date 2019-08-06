Tamra Judge Confirms She Cut Ties With Kelly Dodd After Filming ‘RHOC’ Season 14

What happened between them?

Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd are no longer speaking to one another.

During a new interview, Judge opened up about the upcoming episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and explained why she was forced to cut ties with her costar.

“I kind of played peacekeeper between Kelly and Vicki throughout the season,” Judge told Pop Culture on August 6. “But near the end, Kelly turned on me.”

As fans will recall, Vicki Gunvalson was not in a good place with Dodd when the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County came to an end last year, and at the reunion, Gunvalson confronted Dodd with allegations of drug use and poor parenting, all of which Dodd denied. Meanwhile, after years of feuding on and off, Gunvalson and Judge were finally able to get to a better place ahead of filming the new episodes of Season 14.

While Judge couldn’t say exactly what took place between her and Dodd, she did confirm she will “never speak to her again” and told Pop Culture that “sometimes people go too low.”

Also during the interview, Judge opened up about her newest costar, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a married mother of seven, and said that she is one of Bravo TV’s best casting decisions in a “long time.” According to Judge, Windham-Burke is “extremely open” with her life and brings “something very, very interesting to the show.”

Windham-Burke was first rumored to be joining the reality series’ cast earlier this year when she was spotted filming with her costars in Southern California in February.

While Judge also said that Windham-Burke got herself into trouble during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, she didn’t say how she did so, and in recent photos of the two of them together, they appear to be quite close.

As for Dodd, the majority of her social media photos seem to suggest that she and Windham-Burke are not close, nor is she close to the Tres Amigas, the nickname given to Gunvalson, Judge, and Shannon Beador. That said, she appears to still be in touch with the Season 13 newbies, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, both of whom appeared alongside her on Season 14.

To see more of Judge, Dodd, Windham-Burke, and their costars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which premieres tonight, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.