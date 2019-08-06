‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Explains Why She And Husband Eddie Judge Sold Their House So Quickly

Why did they move out so soon after buying the Southern California residence?

Tamra Judge and her husband of six years, Eddie Judge, are enjoying a new home in Southern California’s Coto de Caza neighborhood after deeming their previous home “jinxed.”

After spending less than one year at their former home, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member took to her Instagram Stories, where she responded to a fan who asked her why she moved out of her last house so soon after she and Eddie moved in.

“That’s a loaded question,” Tamra replied, according to a report from Bravo TV’s Home & Design on August 5. “We had some not so nice neighbors that were making us feel uncomfortable. So we sold and got the hell out.”

In 2018, Tamra opened up about her and Eddie’s decision to vacate their former home but didn’t mention anything about her neighbors. Instead, she told Home & Design at the time that the house simply wasn’t a great fit for her and Eddie. She also said Eddie told her he didn’t “have a good feeling” about the home.

“I just felt like our lives were chaotic the entire time we lived in that house and so we just decided, I was like, ‘Let’s just sell it.’ And it sold in three days. So, everything just fell into place. We were not meant to live there,” she explained.

At the time she and Eddie moved into her previous home, the property was under construction and a short time later, their dog got cancer and their guinea pig died. She also broke her foot on the same exact day that her pet guinea pig passed.

Amid the drama of moving into their previous home, Tamra and Eddie were also dealing with his heart condition. However, while their full focus was required as Eddie attempted to conquer his ongoing struggles with Atrial fibrillation (also referred to as AFib), they were forced to deal with the ongoing problems they experienced after moving in.

“The day before he went into the hospital, he tried to put the TV on the wall and hit a fire sprinkler and flooded the whole house after we had just done a lot of construction,” she recalled. “So it’s just been one thing after another.”

Tamra and Eddie tied the knot in June 2013.

To see more of Tamra, Eddie, and their co-stars, don’t miss the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County tonight, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.