Amber Portwood Is Reportedly Sharing Hidden Messages To Andrew Glennon On Instagram

Amber Portwood is reportedly sharing hidden messages to boyfriend Andrew Glennon on Instagram, with eagle-eyed fans watching the Teen Mom star’s drama unfold on social media. Portwood and Glennon share a 13-month-old son James. Amber is also the mother of daughter Leah, 10, with ex-fiancé, Gary Shirley.

According to People Magazine, Amber posted a photo on Instagram about cheating, leading many of her followers to believe that the reality star’s arrest for domestic violence stemmed from her anger at Andrew’s reported flirtation with another woman. The Teen Mom star was arrested for domestic violence towards Glennon while he was holding their son, James, in his arms in early July. At the time, she posted, “cheating is a choice, not a mistake” to social media, which she later deleted.

Amber has also disabled all comments to her current social media posts.

On July 9, Glennon reportedly filed for sole custody of their son, reported Page Six. Portwood was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16-years-old, cited the entertainment gossip page.

Amber also posted a quote from actor Keanu Reeves to Instagram on August 4, which spoke about the simple act of paying attention, appearing to direct it toward Glennon. In the photo’s caption, she noted “Remember who I am not what you hear. Your negativity can’t phase [sic] me anymore. I’ve learned this last month how ignorant people can really be. I’m going to be just fine in any aspect of my life!”

The Teen Mom star also posted several other inspirational quotes about moving forward on the social media site. One post that was dated in early July spoke about blocking out negativity while another said that a person is not comprised of the mistakes from their past.

One of Amber’s most recent posts was a series of cute selfies with her daughter where they hammed it up for the camera. The Teen Mom star noted in the caption that she was missing her son, James, who remains with Glennon since her arrest.

Loading...

Amber has shared much of her personal life on social media over the past several years, and fans believed she had finally found peace with Andrew Glennon. The couple met when Portwood appeared on the WEtv series Marriage Boot Camp, where she was attempting to work things out with then-fiancé, Matt Baier.

Portwood and Glennon had only been together for several months when they found they were pregnant with their first child. On social media, the couple appeared to put on a united front, with Amber calling Andrew her “hubby” leading to speculation the two had secretly tied the knot, a rumor that was never confirmed.

Teen Mom and its subsequent spinoff shows air on MTV.