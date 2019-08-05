‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter And Estranged Husband Matt Share Birthday Posts To Son On Instagram

Gina and Matt reportedly came to blows in June after a rumored reconciliation.

Gina Kirschenheiter and her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheither, celebrated their son Luca’s fourth birthday over the weekend. However, as fans likely know, they were forced to do so separately due to the ongoing legal drama they’ve been facing as a result of Matt’s alleged attack on Gina in June.

Nearly two months after Matt reportedly assaulted Gina at her Orange County home, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a series of photos of herself and her son on Instagram and revealed it was his fourth birthday.

“Happy 4th Birthday to my baby Luca! You never fail to make me smile and laugh! You will forever be my Romeo,” Gina wrote on August 3.

“Happy birthday Luca!! To the coolest, sweetest, most badass little 4 yr old on the planet!!! Love you dude,” Matt added around the same time.

At the end of June, Gina and Matt allegedly came to blows after a night out with friends.

As one report from Radar Online explained, Matt was accused of hitting, choking, and dragging Gina at the home before he supposedly threatened to “kill” her during a heated argument.

Prior to the dispute, Gina and Matt, who announced plans to divorce in spring 2018, were reportedly back together and had been sharing a number of family photos on their Instagram pages. Although neither party said anything about whether or not they were back on, Gina prompted rumors of a reconciliation when she shared a wedding photo of the two of them and told her fans and followers that Matt was her “person.”

Gina and Matt are also parents to seven-year-old Nicholas and five-year-old Sienna.

Radar Online‘s report went on to reveal that Gina has been leaning on her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge, ever since the incident between her and Matt took place.

While Gina and Tamra haven’t always been on the best of terms with one another, Tamra has been through a nasty divorce and understands what Gina is going through. She’s also a very strong woman and just what Gina needs at this point in time.

According to the report, Tamra has been like a sister to Gina and has even been helping her out with her kids.

To see more of Gina and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, starting with the premiere episodes tomorrow night, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.