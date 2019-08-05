‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Explains Demotion, Says Bravo TV Wanted To ‘Change It Up’ For Season 14

Vicki Gunvalson will only be featured in a part-time role on 'RHOC' Season 14.

Vicki Gunvalson recently responded to a couple of Instagram users who wanted to know why she was demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of the show’s upcoming 14th season.

Following Bravo TV’s July announcement in regard to the Season 14 cast, Gunvalson offered a response to a woman who suggested it was actually she who prompted the demotion because she “wanted a break” after starring on the reality series in a full-time role for the past 13 seasons.

“Nope… I love filming,” Gunvalson replied. “This was Bravo’s decision to change it up.”

According to Gunvalson, she “don’t really know” the exact reason behind her demotion but suspects the network simply wanted to try something new after including her in a full-time position since the series first began.

“I think they want to change it up,” she added.

Gunvalson’s demotion may have come as a shock to many but for some, they were well-aware of the rumors that had been swirling for the past several months in regard to the potentially reduced role. As some will recall, reports of a demotion first began back in February when the rest of the series’ stars, including Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, began filming Season 14 in Southern California while Gunvalson and her now-fiance, Steve Lodge, were vacationing in The Bahamas.

Although Gunvalson initially denied that a demotion was taking place, telling her Twitter followers she was simply still in negotiations, the network’s July announcement of the cast and release of the Season 14 trailer confirmed the news.

Following the news of her demotion, Gunvalson took to her Instagram page, where she assured fans that she was still the “OG of the OC” and would continue to be in the middle of the action between her co-stars.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the “OG of the OC,”” she wrote. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th for more of the Tres Amigas.”

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, don’t miss tomorrow night’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.