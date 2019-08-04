The ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Is Being Celebrated With New Teas

Excitement is brewing about the Downton Abbey movie which will debut next month in Europe and North America, but to get in the spirit of things, some new Downton inspired teas are being launched by the Republic of Tea.

US Magazine shares the new teas named for Downton Abbey characters to help fans get into the spirit of things along with the Crawley family as they prepare for a royal visit. These teas are traditional English teas, and are limited editions, so fans can only buy them while supplies last. Each selection comes in a collectible tin with the Downton Abbey character on it.

The first tea, called Violet & Mary’s Tea, named by the Republic of Tea for the duo of the Dowager Countess and her granddaughter, Lady Mary Crawley. It is described as a “strong-willed cup” thanks to notes of ginger, orange bergamot, mint and lemon thyme. The “sophisticated herbal tea,” which is caffeine-free, apparently also has the power to soften even the sharpest of tongues.

The next is Lord & Lady Grantham’s Tea, which is a rich black tea with a number of fragrant spices including sweet cinnamon and cloves.

The last tea is called The Bates’ Tea, which is described as a “plum pudding black tea.”

It’s likely that this is just the first official product line to come associated with the Downton Abbey movie, reveals The Inquisitr. A book is being released, to go along with the movie, called Downton Abbey: The Official Film Companion.

The book can be preordered on Amazon, but will be released on September 17 in hardback and e-book, published by St. Martin’s Press. The forward for the book will be written by Downton creator Julian Fellowes, and within the pages, there will be interviews with the cast and crew, and illustrations of the amazing costumes.

Michael Flamini, the executive editor at St. Martin’s Press says that he’s excited to bring this book to fans.

“As an unabashed Downton Abbey fan, I’m thrilled that St. Martin’s Press, in partnership with Headline, Carnival Films and Focus Features, is the publisher opening the doors of that great house to everyone in North America once again. It’s been far too long without the Crawley family, their friends and servants. Three cheers for them and this sumptuous book!”

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and executive producer Gareth Neame have stated that the book will help extend the experience of the film and provide a memento.