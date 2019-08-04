Rahul Kohli Talks ‘iZombie’ Finale And His Uncertain Future

British actor Rahul Kohli came to the United States to tackle his first major television role as Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti on The CW’s iZombie, but now that the show has come to an end, Kohli isn’t sure what he’ll do next, according to a report from ComicBook.com.

The comedy-drama series follows Rose McIver’s character, Olivia “Liv” Moore after she is turned into a zombie while attending a boat party. In order to feed her appetite, Liv takes a job at the King County morgue, where she eats the brains of the corpses she is assigned to autopsy. While working at the morgue, she meets Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti, who soon figures out her secret and the two become fast friends. Ravi becomes determined to help his friend and others who’ve been affected by the zombie virus and vows to create a cure. While working on the vaccine, Ravi ends up becoming a zombie as well.

By the end of the series, the group — Liv’s ex-fiancé Major Lilywhite, played by Robert Buckley, Seattle PD detective Clive Babineaux, played by Malcolm Goodwin, and Liv’s best friend and the acting Mayor Peyton Charles, played by Aly Michalka — is successful in creating the zombie cure and eventually usher in a new wave of peace over the city.

Kohli said playing Ravi was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and that the show was a significant turning point for him personally and professionally.

“I genuinely believe that had iZombie hadn’t come around, I’d probably be in the same situation I was five years ago, which is scrambling for a line on a TV show,” he said. “So, in that respect, it was bittersweet to say goodbye to something that’s been so good to me.”

On the opposite end, the actor also said he doesn’t want the character to define his career, and he doesn’t want to end up doing the same job over and over again.

“I wanted to play different characters, I wanted to do different things,” he said, before adding that the show’s end came a good time for him to find new projects.

Loading...

When asked if he’ll be working with the show’s creator, Rob Thomas, in the future, he said he would love to but he isn’t going to sit around and wait for it.

“You’ve got to move on, and if the opportunity ever does arise when Rob wants to reuse one of us, then great, but for our own sakes we have to hit the ground running and not look for a handout.”

As for Thomas, who also works on the Hulu revival of Veronica Mars, he said he wouldn’t bet against using Kohli or McIver on the series, according to a separate report from ComicBook.com.