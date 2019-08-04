Princess Beatrice’s Major Lifestyle Change Might Hint At Another Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice is making big changes in her day to day life, and many people are wondering if it is in preparation for the next royal wedding. The York princess has been getting serious with her boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Express reports that the princess has made a number of public appearances with Mozzi on her arm, and recently, she has switched to a strict vegan diet, leading some to think that she is preparing for a big event. Last month at her birthday party, there was a vegan menu, while the birthday cake was also free of dairy.

Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in October at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and her cousin, Prince Harry, married at the same venue last year.

Mozzi is a property developer, and has a young son from a previous relationship. His stepfather, the late Christopher Shale, was a close friend of both Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice’s parents.

Friends have been speculating for some time that the couple could tie the knot soon.

“They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together. They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time.”

A Royal First! Princess Beatrice Brought Boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to Dad's Palace Event https://t.co/jmrAXiDNcZ — People (@people) June 13, 2019

Meghan Markle has also spoken out about her efforts to go vegan, saying that she tries to stick to a vegan-based diet on weekdays, but allows herself more choices on the weekend.

As with all things royal, the betting parlors are wagering that there will be a wedding announcement before the end of the year, revealed The Inquisitr. Odds were 2/5 for plans of wedding bells to be revealed by the end of the year, but betting firm Ladbrokes has now stopped taking bets. Alex Apati of Ladbrokes shared that the company is so confident of the end result that they have suspended betting.

Royal journalist Richard Eden believes that an engagement could be announced at any time, and she will follow her younger sister to the altar.

“People [are] saying that it won’t be long before Bea does the same [as Eugenie].”

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi were recently spotted on holiday in Tuscany, and while there they attended the wedding of friends Ed Tang and auctioneer John Auerbach.

It’s unclear if a wedding between the elder York princess and the property developer would be sanctioned as a royal wedding.