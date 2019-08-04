Jeffree Star Buys Young Texas Teacher’s Entire List Of School Supplies

The Youtube star and makeup guru made a second grade teacher's dreams come true.

Jeffree Star gets a gold star for his latest good deed. The YouTube beauty guru and makeup entrepreneur responded to a Texas teacher’s Twitter post about her need for school supplies, and he took action as soon as he learned of her predicament.

The young second grade teacher, Irma Morales, tweeted on Friday that this will be her second year of teaching at a Texas elementary school and that she had a wishlist of supplies she needed to give her students “the best teaching environment.”

Morales’ nearly $800 wish list included a stapler, dry erase chalkboard, a slew of early reader books including the popular Captain Underpants series, and a storytime rug, as well as a 100- pack of pencil erasers, a pencil sharpener, a stack of colorful stools, and that all-important Lysol spray to keep the classroom germs at bay.

Star saw the tweet and bought all of the school supplies for Morales, wiping her entire list clean.

“God Bless and thank you for caring about education,” the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder wrote to the teacher.

A stunned Morales later posted a thank you to Star, which prompted some of her friends and followers to suggest that the kids in her class also thank the YouTube star once school starts.

“You should have the kids make a thank you poster for Jeffree,” one commenter wrote.

“That was so sweet of him! Enjoy the upcoming school year! You should name a class pet after him or something,” another suggested.

You can see the Twitter posts about Jeffree Star’s good deed below.

HI!! I just saw your tweet and wanted to let you know I bought all of your supplies for your students and wiped your whole list clean! God Bless and thank you for caring about education! ❤️ https://t.co/ZOALkCT6jp pic.twitter.com/pEQzvZbBNz — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 3, 2019

Guys I cant believe this really happened! @JeffreeStar is such an amazing human being!!!! I'm so blessed and grateful! ???????????????? — Irma Morales ???? (@irma_morales5) August 3, 2019

Of course, it’s no surprise that Star’s kind gesture spawned a few other requests from some of his fans.

“Want to hook up a broke college student with a laptop?” wrote one of Star’s followers.

“Wanna pay my student loans? I’ll come be your maid,” another wrote.

Jeffree Star is a self-made millionaire and has been vocal about how humbled he feels by his fame. The vlogger, who has over 15 million YouTube subscribers alone, recently attracted a crowd of thousands at the opening of a Morphe store at the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania, where he was the guest of honor for the ribbon-cutting last weekend.

After a mall appearance and meet and greet that rivaled a rock star’s, Star took to Twitter to remind fans to always follow their dreams.

“I was told I’d never be anything 10 years ago… That I should give up my dreams. I’m glad I never listened and followed my heart,” Star wrote.

Now, it appears that Jeffree Star has made the dreams of a Texas teacher come true.