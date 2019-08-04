Chris Harrison Reveals Mike Johnson Is Being Considered For ‘The Bachelor’

Fan favorite Mike Johnson is one of the primary contenders for the coveted position of 'The Bachelor.'

After lots of drama and ups and downs, Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette has reached its end. After splitting with Tyler Cameron, Brown eventually gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt and accepted a proposal from him. Shortly after they became engaged, Brown was informed that Wyatt had a girlfriend waiting at home throughout the entire season. Brown’s trust for Wyatt destroyed, she broke of the engagement. During the finale episode which aired last week, Brown alluded to being open to start things up again with Cameron. She might still get her happily ending after all. Now, it’s time to decide which of the men from her season will get the coveted starring role of the next season of The Bachelor, according to Bustle.

Of all the men on Brown’s season, Cameron was likely the absolute fan favorite. He had his own fan pages and quickly amassed over one million followers on Instagram. He would certainly be a popular choice as the next bachelor. However, given the fact that he and Brown are reportedly still trying to work things out with their relationship, this seems unlikely. Another popular choice would be Mike Johnson, another popular contestant from Brown’s season.

Johnson has everything it takes to be the perfect bachelor. He’s got the looks and the charm and won over fans across America with his respectful attitude he displayed on the show. If chosen for the role, he’d be the first African American man to ever star as the bachelor. To top it off, he’s a military veteran.

It’s not just fans that think Johnson is perfect for the role. The show’s host Chris Harrison is also on board. In a recent interview, Harrison revealed that Johnson is being considered for the part.

Loading...

“How could he not be a contender with that smile? He’s one of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show. He’s a love of a man. I don’t know him that well, and I consider him a really good friend. He’s just a sweet guy. He gives the best hugs, the best smiles, and the best advice. He’s just a really good man and yeah, of course he’s a contender.”

ABC executive Rob Mills also hinted that Johnson could be heading to the Bachelor Mansion.

“He’s absolutely in contention to be The Bachelor.… He is just somebody that people really love. He’s got a great story,” Mills said.