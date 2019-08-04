Prince William & Kate Middleton Praised For Meghan Markle Birthday Post

Royal watchers react to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges' sweet 38th birthday message to the wife of Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle is turning 38 today, so many well wishes are on the way. In the morning hours of August 4, Prince Harry’s bride, the Duchess of Sussex, received a happy birthday message from her brother-in-law, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton.

The Kensington Palace official Instagram account featured a photo of the fabulous foursome along with patriarch Prince Charles taken during the family’s Christmas Day walkabout in 2018. In the caption, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Duchess Meghan a happy birthday, complete with a balloon emoji.

Royal watchers praised the sweet post

“Fitting gesture: well-done team Cambridge,” wrote one fan.

“Very sweet of you, our future King and Queen,” another follower wrote. “Beautiful inside out!”

“SQUAD GOALs,” came another comment.

Others praised the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges’ “classy” birthday move while hinting at behind-the-scenes drama in the royal family.

“I love how you always take the higher road, no matter how much you are antagonized by a certain someone,” one follower wrote to William and Kate, followed by the hashtags #classact#trueroyals #lovewillandkate#teamcambridge.

“It is a good congratulation to Duchess who cannot memorize your children’s titles. Catherine, you are really classy!” another wrote.

While most royal family fans agreed the birthday post was a “class act,” a few questioned why the Cambridges didn’t post a photo of a solo Meghan Markle instead of one of the whole royal family.

In addition to the message from her in-laws, Duchess Meghan also received birthday wishes from her husband of one year. The Sussex Royal Instagram shared its birthday post for Meghan early this morning, which included a special message from Prince Harry in the caption.

Loading...

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! – Love, H,” the Prince said.

On her 38th birthday, Duchess Meghan has also received tributes from British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful, as well as her best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

As for what she’ll do on her special day, it is thought that Meghan Markle will celebrate her birthday privately at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, with her husband, Harry, and their baby boy, Archie.

Elle notes that royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed that the Sussexes will be spending Meghan’s first birthday as a mom “quietly as a family” and with perhaps a few close friends. It is unclear if Prince William and Kate Middleton will be part of the celebration.

Coincidentally, Meghan Markle’s birthday falls on the same day as the birth of the late Queen Mother Elizabeth, Prince Charles’ grandmother, who was born on August 4, 1900.