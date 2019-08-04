Watch West Indies Vs. India Cricket Live Stream: Second T20 International From Florida, Start Time, Preview

India goes for a T20 International series win over West Indies after slogging to a low-scoring victory in the opening match from Florida.

India got their preparations for the 2020 ICC World T20 underway on Saturday in halting fashion, taking until the 18th over to chase down an unimpressive 96 total by West Indies — despite losing six wickets along the way, as CricBuzz reported. Only one India batsman, Rohit Sharma, topped 20 runs as the bowlers on both sides dominated the day on a damp, Florida pitch that slowed the scoring considerably.

India’s reckless approach at the crease did not help matters, losing three wickets to Navdeep Saini alone. With the three-match series now in the balance, West Indies batsmen will need to do better in the second match, that will live stream from Florida.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the West Indies vs. India 2019 second of three T20 International matches, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 4, at 20,000-seat Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, in the United States.

For Indian viewers, the match will get underway at 8 p.m. India Standard Time. In the Caribbean islands, however, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Eastern Standard Time, or 10:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 3:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In Australia, the game gets underway at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Western Time.

It was veteran Kieron Pollard who kept the situation from becoming even more embarrassing for West Indies than it was. Pollard tallied 49 runs off the equal number of balls to account for more than half of his team’s total, per CricInfo stats.

But only one other Windies batsman even cracked double digits, Nicholas Poornan, who went for 20 off of 16, as the Windies put on an otherwise dire display, starting with opener John Campbell, who saw just two deliveries from off-spinner Washington Sundar before being bundled off on a Hardik Pandya catch.

Watch a video preview of the West Indies-India second T20I match in Lauderhill, Florida, courtesy of CricBuzz.

Here are the expected teams for the West Indies vs. India first T20 international match.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. KL Rahul, 5. Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, 6. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Deepak Chahar/Navdeep Saini, 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10. Khaleel Ahmed, 11. Rahul Chahar.

West Indies: 1. John Campbell, 2. Evin Lewis, 3. Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. Kieron Pollard, 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Carlos Brathwaite (captain), 8. Sunil Narine, 9. Khary Pierre, 10. Sheldon Cottrell, 11. Keemo Paul/Oshane Thomas

Kieron Pollard scored 49 runs in the opening T20I accounting for more than half of West Indies’ total. Lee Warren / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the second and possibly series-deciding West Indies vs. India T20I match in their series, while in the Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean Player has rights to the T20I series.

For fans inside India, SonyLIV has the live streaming rights to the India tour of the West Indies.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the West Indies vs. India clash in the United States — which serves as the host nation — the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the T20 match in Florida. Another option is Hotstar US, which streams India national team cricket matches.