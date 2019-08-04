Roman Reigns Threw A Club At A Cameraman During Filming For ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ But It Was An Accident

WWE star Roman Reigns got really into playing his character in Hobbs & Shaw, so much so that he accidentally hit a cameraman with a club. Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph “Joe” Anoaʻi, shared the story during a recent appearance on ESPN’s E:60 program. According to him, the accidental club throwing happened during a scene that he shot with his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“At the end of any fight scene, you have that cool superhero pose. We get eye-to-eye, we throw our clubs. Right-back, I know I’m the man. Oh my God….I’m not the man,” Reigns said. “I hit the cameraman directly in the face. He takes a huge spill. I sprint over to him. I’m apologizing like crazy. Everyone is screaming.”

Reigns went on to say that Johnson later threatened to fire him but the video seems to hint that his cousin was joking. Fortunately, the cameraman didn’t suffer any major injuries as a result of the accident and the pro-wrestler said said that his apology was accepted.

Johnson shared a clip of the moment on his Instagram page.

Hobbs & Shaw is Roman Reigns’ first film. As Entertainment Weekly notes, in the film he plays one of Johnson’s brothers and a member of his crew.

He reprises his role as Hobbs from the Fast And Furious franchise who teams up with Jason Statham’s Shaw to defeat the villain of the movie, Brixton, played by Idris Elba.

Johnson has already hinted that there’ll be a sequel during an interview with USA Today.

“This movie has some great surprises,” he said. “And with the next one, you’re already looking at the team.”

The movie’s director doubled down on the sequel baiting by explaining that they wanted to create a “universe” with this first film.

“We lay out the menu for this world moving forward with this great cast. It’s a universe now, just add water.”

Could this mean that Roman Reigns will be in Hobbs & Shaw 2? Fans will just have to wait and see.

Reigns recently told Comic Beat that his WWE career is his priority at the moment. But added that he hopes the experience has prepared him for potential film opportunities in the future. He also discussed his battle with leukemia which he told WWE fans about in October of last year and revealed that his health has improved significantly since the announcement about his relapse.