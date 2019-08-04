Khloé Kardashian Is In The Pink, While Lamar Odom Promises A Return To Basketball

Celebrities Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom may have been divorced for a while now, but the pair still respect each other as each continues to live their lives.

Contrary to a slew of pundits saying the former couple has been posting revenge Instagram uploads, Lamar is still in Khloé’s corner. Even though the athlete has finally moved on to a new love, he still admires his high-profile ex-wife, as The Inquisitr reported on August 3.

Khloé deserves that. After all, this enduring woman possesses plenty of admirable qualities. She does so as the reality star and mogul continues to pursue her dreams without Lamar by her side, just as she did before meeting him.

The 35-year-old not only stars in two reality shows — the health and fitness series Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian and the landmark family enterprise, Keeping Up With The Kardashians — but she also wears the cap of an entrepreneur, an author, and a mother to 1-year-old daughter, True.

As a documentary-style television show veteran, Khloé has become known “for her quick wit and boisterous, unabashed honesty,” states Biography.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Lamar is pressing on with his life goals, part of which include his participation in the sport of basketball.

“To all the people that are thinking I’m done playing : I AM NOT. that thought itself breaks my heart…,” he said in a caption on his recent Instagram post.

The uploaded image included with his latest share from Saturday pictured the former NBA player wearing a Mighty Sports uniform while guarding a fellow player, who appeared to be about a foot shorter than Lamar, who stands 6-feet-10-inches.

The ex-L.A. Laker joined the Filipino squad earlier this year as the team prepared for the Dubai International Basketball Championship in early February, according to ESPN.

And so, as Khloé and Lamar carve out their bright futures without being married to one another, the two celebrities continue to respect their former spouses.

“Although Lamar’s romantic relationship with Khloe… is over, the exes have both made it clear that they still support each other,” as People put it in an article on August 3.

As proof, in June, Lamar Odom thanked Khloé Kardashian on Instagram in a post no longer available, via People. He said her name as being someone who made it possible for the athlete and former addict to enjoy success with his memoir, Darkness To Light.

“Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” Khloé enthusiastically responded.