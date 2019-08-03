Bill Maher Fires Back After Pro-Donald Trump Protester Heckles Him During Live Taping

The comedian jokingly asked security to "make sure he doesn't have a gun" as the protester was escorted out.

During a Friday night live taping of HBO’s Real Time, a member of the studio audience and obvious supporter of President Donald Trump interrupted comedian and show host Bill Maher by shouting a decidedly pro-trump message.

According to the Washington Examiner, the protester demanded the host stop “trashing our great president and our great country.”

The audience immediately drowned out the protester with a round of boos.

The shouting came amid Maher’s discussion with conservative commentator Buck Sexton. The two were discussing Rep. John Ratcliffe’s withdrawal to become Trump’s next director of national intelligence.

Sexton quickly chimed in after the protester was escorted out, jokingly saying, “I do not know him, by the way. I do not know him.”

“I see you brought a guest,” Maher said to Sexton before standing up.

Maher then directly addressed the protester, acknowledging that it was obvious he was a fan of Trump.

“This is not the first time I’ve had to go into the audience, but we’ve got to get faster moving security people, I’m telling you,” Maher added.

“I know you’re going to make America great again. You’ve made your point — I don’t know what it was, but you’ve made your point. And I think your point was that you like Trump, and there are a lot of people who like Trump.”

You can watch the full exchange in the video below.

The audience laughed as Maher directed security to “make sure he doesn’t have a gun” as the protester was escorted out of the studio.

.@realDonaldTrump supporter interrupts @BillMaher's show to criticize him for "trashing our great president."https://t.co/Aq1mu6FXFE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 3, 2019

Maher recently raised eyebrows after returning from a month-long hiatus, only to lecture the Democratic party on the pitfalls of embracing “left-wing extremism,” according to Mediaite.

He reassured his audience that even moderate voters suffer from what he called “Trump fatigue” and will vote against him in spite of a booming economy, just to return to a sense of normalcy in Washington D.C., but explained that it will never happen if the party travels too far to the left.

“All the Democrats have to do to win is to come off less crazy than Trump, and, of course, they’re blowing it,” Maher emphasized, “coming across as unserious people who are going to take away all your money so migrants from Honduras can go to college for free and get a major in ‘America sucks.'”

He also pointed out that he believes Americans are tired of Trump’s tweets and his “unpresidential” behavior, while explaining that “Trump fatigue” is the best thing Democratic candidates have going for them at the moment.