Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam & Thomas Clash

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 5 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will have an epic fallout. The battle between these two has been brewing for months, but who will come out the winner?

Liam finally told Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) that their daughter is alive. He locked the door at Forrester Creations and told her that Phoebe was Beth Avalon Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson.) As he tried to explain that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had given her the stillborn baby, Thomas pounded on the door.

The designer knew that Liam knew the truth and was trying to tell Hope that Beth never died. Thomas kept yelling at Hope not to listen to Liam, but she was paying close attention to what her ex-husband was saying. Eventually, Liam managed to convince Hope that what he was saying was true.

He said, “They sold her like she was a piece of furniture,” and said that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had been unaware that the baby actually belonged to him and Hope. The blonde became tearful as she realized that the connection that she had always felt toward the infant was real.

Liam will finally have the chance to vent his frustration when the door is opened, per Highlight Hollywood. He will face the man who knowingly kept his daughter from him, stole his family, and destroyed his marriage. Of course, Liam will be furious and has every reason to take it out on Thomas.

However, as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show, Thomas is deranged. He has become obsessed with Hope and has even murdered to make her his own. When he found out that Liam was on his way to see Flo, he cut his “staycation” honeymoon short. He made arrangements for a helicopter to pick him and Hope up from the Forrester Creations’ helipad. It seemed as if he wanted to flee Los Angeles before Liam told his ex-wife the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful promise that Liam and Thomas will clash when they finally come face-to-face. Things will very quickly become heated as they take out their frustration on each other. It will be very interesting to see if Hope supports her ex-husband or her new one.

