’90 Day Fiancé’: Darcey Silva Gushes About New Beau After Relationship With Jesse Meester

After stepping away from a “toxic” relationship with former flame Jesse Meester, Darcey Silva is gushing about her new British beau, according to a report from PEOPLE.

Silva met Meester on a dating app and the couple appeared on two seasons of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. While appearing on the show, the couple spent time together getting to know each other to determine whether they were prepared for marriage and the K-1 visa process. Silva introduced Meester to her family, including her two daughters, with the hope that the couple would eventually get married and he’d become a permanent fixture in their lives. The couple ultimately called it quits, but not before engaging in multiple on-screen fights.

While attempting to nurse her broken heart, Silva leaned into her old friend Tom Brooks, a British man she’d also met online before her relationship with Meester, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Silva described Brooks as her “rock” during that time, before going on to gush about the handsome Brit.

“When I looked into his eyes, I just knew. I felt safe and protected,” she said. “He just treated me with respect and like a princess. I felt more of a woman. It was a very beautiful, heartwarming feeling.”

“He’s got this wonderful softness about him that I love,” she continued. “We learn a lot from each other. We don’t take anything away from each other’s personality, like, there’s something that we could add to each other in the relationship, so it’s been beautiful.”

As for Meester, it seems the TLC alum has also moved on, according to a report from Soap Dirt. Earlier this year, Meester began posting photos of a new woman with poetic captions to his Instagram account. The woman, Hofit Golan, is believe to be his new girlfriend.

This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will also feature the familiar faces of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who are currently engaged despite a 30-year age gap between them, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Deem met Nigeria native Ilesanmi online, and eventually flew to her boyfriend’s home country to spend time with him. The couple had a rough start, and ended up calling it quits after Deem accused Ilesanmi of scamming her and stealing her money. However, after the cameras stopped rolling, the couple decided to give their relationship another shot and now, Deem will be returning to Nigeria to make amends with the man she loves.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will premiere on Sunday, August 4 on TLC.