Meghan Markle Shows Off Gorgeous Calligraphy And Stationery In New Handwritten Thank You Note

Meghan Markle’s beautiful handwriting is in the news again. People Magazine reports that that the Duchess of Sussex showed off her calligraphy skills in a handwritten note to Luminary Bakery, one of the organizations included in the September 2019 issue of British Vogue which Meghan guest-edited.

“When I knew I would be secretly guest editing the September issue of British Vogue, including Luminary Bakery was non-negotiable,” the duchess wrote in the letter. “The work you do, what you represent to the community, the spirit of the women there – you all embody what it means to be ‘force for change.’ Thank you for being a part of this special project.”

According to its website, Luminary Bakery helps socially disadvantaged women by employing them and empowering them through various skills-based courses. They shared a photo of the Duchess’ note on their Twitter page.

According to their other tweets, their inclusion in British Vogue has opened the door to even more publicity for the organization. Its founder, Alice Williams, was interviewed by ITV and they’ve been getting lots of positive attention on social media.

The theme of Meghan’s September issue is “Forces For Change,” where she highlights several women who are making a difference in a wide variety of fields like environmentalism, entertainment, and politics.

However, although the premise sounds inherently positive, she has received criticism for purportedly using the magazine so self-aggrandize, even though there’s no photo of her on the cover.

BuzzFeed News reports that their sources at Conde Nast, British Vogue’s publisher have said that members of the U.K press ordered their copies after their “think pieces” about the issue had been published.

Some of these articles have been called out for their racist undertones, BuzzFeed notes. Meghan may be the first British royal to edit Vogue but she’s isn’t the first to guest edit a magazine. Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry have all worked with various media organizations. The Duchess of Cambridge also appeared on the cover of British Vogue in 2016 to promote her inclusion in the National Portrait Gallery, per a previous report from Newsweek.

But despite the criticism, people have been sharing pictures of their Vogue copy online and there have been videos on Twitter of people lining up to purchase them.

Although this was supposed to be her “maternity leave” year, it’s clear that Meghan has been busy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she will be designing a capsule of workwear that will benefit one of her patronages, Smart Works. This is an organization that helps women to access professional clothing and provides them with job skills training.