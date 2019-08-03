‘Shameless’ Season 10 Release Date Confirmed

Several members of the cast have been hyping up fans on Instagram since they started 'Shameless' Season 10 production back in June.

Get ready, Gallagher fans, because Season 10 of Shameless officially has a release date.

Showtime confirmed the release date to be Sunday, November 3, at 9 p.m. EST during the Television Critics Association summer press tour earlier today. The Season 10 premiere of Shameless will air right before the Season 2 premiere of the Jim Carrey dramedy Kidding.

As fans regrettably know, Season 10 marks a new chapter in the Shameless saga as it will be the first season without leading lady Emmy Rossum. Emmy played the role of Fiona Gallagher since the very first episode.

Fortunately, fans were given a silver living when Cameron Monaghan announced that he would be returning for Season 10 to play Ian, after previously exiting the series during the midseason finale of Season 9. Making the Season 10 premiere even sweeter, fans anxiously look forward to seeing Noel Fisher return to revive his role as Mickey Milkovich. Based on snapshots and video clips several members of the cast have posted on Instagram, it appears as if Mickey and Ian’s scenes will take place from in the prison where fans had previously said goodbye to them during Season 9.

Season 10 will see a very small time jump of six months.

Per Showtime’s official press release, Frank (played by William H. Macy) will use his leg injury to gather as many prescription medications as he can get his hands on which results in crossing paths with an old friend.

Debbie (played by Emma Kenney) will slip into the role formerly held by her sister Fiona as she takes over as head of the Gallagher household. Fortunately, she has the $50,000 left behind by her sister to get her moving in the right direction.

Lip (played by Jeremy Allen White) will continue to navigate his relationship with Tami (Kate Miner) after the pregnancy bombshell dropped last season.

With military school coming to an end, Carl (played by Ethan Cutkosky) makes his way back to the south side as he decides what he wants to do with his future.

Liam (played by Christian Isaiah) continues to move forward with his plan to embrace his black culture with Veronica (played by Shanola Hampton) guiding him. Her husband Kevin (played by Steve Howey), however, kicks off the season struggling with an identity crisis.

Fans also have the revival of Gallavich to look forward to as both Ian and Mickey rekindle their relationship as cellmates.

Both Hampton and Kenney took to their Instagram accounts a few hours ago to share a Season 10 promo snapshot as they confirmed the official release date. Collectively, the two Instagram posts have accumulated just shy of 50,000 likes.

Unsurprisingly, several members of the show’s cult-like following have also taken to the comments of both posts to freak out about the upcoming new season premiere.