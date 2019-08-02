Bebe Rexha Busts Out Of Tight Garment

Last night, Bebe Rexha performed her single, “Call You Mine,” with The Chainsmokers in Chicago, Illinois.

The “I Got You” hitmaker shared a video of her on stage with the band while the crowd sang every word. The clip sees Rexha running and jumping around the stage having the time of her life.

For her performance, Bebe wore a lowcut vest top which had a chain attached to it with multiple pendants hanging off it. The tight, busty number showed off her cleavage and bare chest. She accessorized this look with a couple of necklaces around her neck and a long sparkly earring.

Rexha uploaded a photo of her hanging out at the event with her microphone in her hand. The eye-catching image proved to be popular with her followers since it racked up over 100,000 like within an hour.

“Your body is literally PERFECT,” one user commented.

“You always look so good,” another shared.

“You looked so gorgeous,” a third fan wrote.

“OMG U LOOK AMAZING,” a fourth follower mentioned.

Her collaboration with The Chainsmokers is one of many hits in Bebe’s back catalog. The track has achieved over 117 million streams on Spotify and remains her most played track on the app right now. In the charts, the song has reached No. 26 in Australia, No. 50 in the U.K., No. 52 in Canada, and No. 66 in the U.S.

Loading...

Last month, she teamed up with British producer Jax Jones on the track “Harder.” The future hit has been streamed over 12 million times and is set to be on Jones’ debut album, Snacks (Supersize).

After releasing three EPs, Rexha released her long-awaited debut album, Expectations, last year. The album peaked at No. 13 in the U.S., No. 16 in Canada, No. 19 in Australia, and No. 33 in the U.K. and contained a string of hit singles. “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line became one of the best-selling singles of last year and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. It won Country Favorite Song at the Radio Disney Music Awards, Choice Country Song at the Teen Choice Awards, Best Collaboration at the iHeartRadio MMVAs, and Country Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Other huge names she has teamed up includes the likes of Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Louis Tomlinson, and Tory Lanez to name a few.

With over 36.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Bebe Rexha is the 23rd most played act.

On Instagram, Bebe’s account boasts over 8.8 million followers where she keeps her fans up to date regularly.