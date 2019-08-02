Hannah Brown Says Demi Lovato Has Her ‘Blessing’ To Date ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Mike Johnson

'The Bachelorette' star says she'll even hook up the pop superstar with her ex.

Hannah Brown is totally cool with Demi Lovato dating one of her Bachelorette suitors. The ABC reality star, who ended her season still single, told Entertainment Tonight that the pop superstar has her “blessing” to date Mike Johnson, the dashing suitor she rejected late in the season, and that she’ll even help make it happen.

Lovato, who became a Bachelorette superfan this season, has been publicly crushing on Johnson on social media. Hannah told ET she would be happy to help hook up the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer with her ex.

“I definitely have the hookup for Demi, if she wants to be with Mike. I would give her my blessing.”

Hannah, who actually had the chance to meet Lovato when she showed up at the After the Final Rose taping, added that she is thankful to have the superstar singer’s support following her emotional season on The Bachelorette. The singer and the reality star even joked together backstage during the live Bachelorette finale as they ate windmill shape Trader Joe’s cookies, a nod to Hannah’s windmill tryst with ex Peter Weber during a Fantasy Suite date in Greece. Lovato called Hannah her “new favorite person,” so it looks like the two have formed a fast friendship.

Lovato, 26, has been vocal about her interest in Johnson, a 31-year-old portfolio manager. The singer sent a message to Johnson on her Instagram Stories on the night Hannah sent him home from The Bachelorette competition, writing, “Mike I accept your rose.”

Lovato later replied to a Twitter post by Johnson in which she called him her “boo” and noted that “My mom already loves you too,”

Unfortunately, Lovato didn’t meet Mike at The Bachelorette finale because he wasn’t at the taping. ABC exec Rob Mills told reporters it was a “missed opportunity” not to have Johnson at the live, two-hour finale, E! News reports.

Loading...

“That was a missed opportunity for us with not having Mike there. I think Demi Lovato was sort of an 18th-hour thing, but still, we should’ve had Mike there.”

Mills added that Lovato –who reached out to production to score a seat at The Bachelorette finale— could be a great match for Mike because “she’s a singer/songwriter who is actually there for the right reasons.” In other words, Lovato could show Hannah’s lying ex-fiance, Jed Wyatt, a thing or two.

While he didn’t get a chance to meet her in person yet, Mike Johnson told Us Weekly he would ” definitely” like to take Demi Lovato out on a date.

But Hannah Brown may want to get into matchmaker mode sooner than later, though. Bachelorette host Chris Harrison has already revealed that Johnson is a definite contender to be the next Bachelor, so someone needs to get to work on this potential love connection fast.