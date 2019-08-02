Pink Claps Back At Jessica Simpson’s Mom-Shamers In Epic Way

Pink doesn’t have time for mom-shaming.

Earlier this week, Jessica Simpson took some heat from the Instagram community after sharing a photo of her 7-year-old daughter Maxwell’s newly-dyed hair. Just days later, Entertainment Tonight has reported that the “Can We Pretend” singer has shown her support for her fellow celebrity mom in an epic way.

On Thursday, August 1, the star took to her own Instagram account too show her 6.6 million followers what she and her 8-year-old daughter Willow had done earlier in the week. The upload included two snaps cropped to fit side-by-side into one photo, and revealed that the mother-daughter duo had followed in the Simpson family’s footsteps and added some color to Willow’s locks.

The snap on the left saw Pink’s daughter sitting at the table with a book in her hand as the singer, wearing a pair of long, black gloves, ran a tinting brush through Willow’s short blonde tresses. Right next to the photo was another showing the aftermath of the process, revealing that the young girl’s hair was now a bright, electric blue color.

Pink — who has never been one to not speak her mind — directly called out Jessica Simpson’s mom-shamers in the caption of her post, adding several hashtags including “#getyourownkids” and “#parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople.”

Fans of both celebrity moms clearly loved the display of solidarity. After just 13 hours of going live to Instagram, Pink’s post has racked up over 800,000 likes. She also served up another hit at the mom-shamers by disabling comments on her post.

The “Walk Me Home” singer’s latest Instagram upload was in response to an upload shared by Jessica Simpson earlier this week. On Tuesday, July 30, the fashion designer revealed to her 4.7 million followers that her daughter Maxwell was inspired by the Disney Channel movie The Descendants to dye the ends of her long, blonde hair purple and pink. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the post was met with a mix of responses, with some slamming the mother-of-three for adding color to her young daughter’s hair.

It should come to no surprise that Pink took it upon herself to defend Simpson. The rock star has been subject to mom-shaming a number of times, and has no problem clapping back at her critics.

As noted by USA Today, the singer received some backlash for another photo shared to her Instagram in July that was captured during a trip with her two-year-old son Jameson to a zoo in Germany.

“I’m surprised you go to zoos. Animals shouldn’t be in captivity. If it was a sanctuary — that’d be different,” one person commented, to which Pink has yet another epic response.

“I believe in capturing a child’s interest and love for an animal before teaching them about things like captivity,” she said. “But thank you, the world needed your wisdom today.”