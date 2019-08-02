WWE Rumors: Rising Main Roster Superstar Reportedly Has Backstage Heat

Given that Ember Moon will challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam later this month, it’s natural to assume that her career is on the climb. The former NXT superstar has been stuck in the midcard since her call-up to the main roster last year, and the upcoming pay-per-view showdown is her biggest match to-date in WWE. But she might have to wait longer for the big push she deserves.

According to Brad Shepherd of the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast, Vince McMahon isn’t a fan of Moon. During the latest episode of the show, the host reported that the WWE chairman doesn’t “like Ember Moon personally.”

While backstage rumors are often spread and sometimes don’t amount to much, there’s reason to believe that this one is true. The pay-per-view is just around the corner, but on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, Moon was pinned in a tag team match, which saw her team up with Bayley to take on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Citing the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wrestling Inc. writes that the reason for her taking the pin was a political move on WWE’s part. While the report doesn’t elaborate further on this statement, it does appear to be the case as the loss has derailed some of her momentum going into the big match at SummerSlam.

As noted by Wrestling Rumors, PWInsider Elite previously reported that Moon didn’t get pushed upon joining the main roster because company officials didn’t want her to get buried by Ronda Rousey. The UFC Hall of Famer dominated the Monday Night Raw women’s division for a year, and the company didn’t want a promising talent to suffer as a result.

.@wwe Dear A, Got a dream and song stuck in our head

…

Heeeeeey hey @itsmebayley

Ooh aahh

I wanna knooooow

…

…

…

If you want an eclipse ???????????????? -EM#SummerSlam #Shenom #SDLive #EmbervsBayley pic.twitter.com/AG6VxO16Db — Ember Moon ↔️ #GENCON (@WWEEmberMoon) August 2, 2019

Since moving over to the blue brand, however, Moon has still found opportunities hard to come by. SummerSlam is a perfect chance to change the boss’ mind on her if the rumors are true. The event is always one of WWE’s biggest annual shows, and a great showing there can propel superstars into the spotlight.

It’s impossible to read McMahon’s mind, but if he really isn’t a fan of Moon, then it’s likely because he’s unfamiliar with her work. As reported by WrestleTalk, Triple H previously stated that the chairman doesn’t watch NXT. Since Moon hasn’t exactly been given a lot of time on the main roster shows to make an impression, she might have to prove herself all over again.