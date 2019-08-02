Farrah Abraham On The Run To Avoid $101K Lawsuit After She Allegedly Failed To Pay Rent For Her Stores

Farrah Abraham is facing a $101,000 lawsuit after she allegedly failed to pay rent on her stores, but the court is going to have to find her first.

As Radar Online reported, the Teen Mom OG star has been able to evade court agents trying to serve her with the legal documents for lawsuit. The report cited that the plaintiff has asked a judge if they would be able to serve Farrah’s father, or another member of her family instead in order to allow the case to move forward.

The lawsuit is claiming that Abraham and ex-boyfriend Simon Saran owe $101,202.50 for failing to pay rent in the stores they operated in Austin, Texas. The stores had closed down in September of 2018, and the company renting the space to Farrah claimed that she failed to make the monthly rent payments for the space.

“Despite written demand for payment, Defendants Abraham and Saran failed, refused and continue to refuse to pay Plaintiff the amounts due and owing under the First Lease and the Second Lease. This failure to pay the amounts due and owing constitutes a material breach of the Guaranties,” the lawsuit claimed.

The papers filed in July claimed that the plaintiff had tried to serve papers to Farrah Abraham at her home, place of business, and other addresses where she could have been found, but to no avail. The plaintiff noted that it is difficult to serve papers to Abraham because she is a “transient individual,” citing the activity on her Instagram account.

Abraham jets around the globe, from Dubai to California to New Mexico to Iowa, all within the last few months. The papers noted that the plaintiff even tried to use Farrah’s Instagram account to track her down at a restaurant in Austin, but could not find her

This is not the only legal trouble that Farrah Abraham faces. As People magazine reported back in January, she was also sued for bailing on a celebrity boxing match planned against Flavor of Love alum Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander she had agreed to fight in November. Promoter Damon Feldman sued Farrah for $12,000, claiming breach of contract, but the reality television star again claimed that she was never served with papers.

“All are false and was never served — all forged,” Abraham told People magazine. “Damon’s a criminal. This is not news.”

Farrah Abraham was also threatened with a cease and desist letter claiming she had made defamatory statements about the celebrity boxing event.