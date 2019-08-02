Kylie Jenner Slammed For Her Money-Themed Outfit On Instagram

Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing a dress that was inspired by money, and fans ripped her apart in the comment section.

Many of Kylie Jenner’s loyal followers told the makeup mogul how gorgeous she looked in the snap, but others thought that she was flaunted her wealth unnecessarily.

As many fans already know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was recently named one of the youngest self-made billionaires of all time, thanks to her cosmetics company. But some fans believe that Jenner doesn’t give back to the community enough, now that she’s amassed such a huge fortune.

“How about you donate some of that money to charity? Making other people happy is the greatest gift,” one social media user stated.

“Yassss plz donate,” another agreed.

“I feel so bad for [your] kid it looks like you never take care of her. Did you just [get] knocked up for more money? I’m guessing you use your child just for more money,” a third person commented.

Meanwhile, Kylie later took to her Instagram story to show off her latest birthday collection, which is all money-themed with packaging containing $100 bills and money-related sayings. Of course, not everyone liked that either.

“The money theme is so tacky,” one person stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, recently opened up about her youngest daughter’s billionaire status, revealing that Kylie works very hard for her money.

When Kylie was announced as a “self-made” billionaire by Forbes, many people complained about the use of the term, revealing that Jenner’s family name and reality TV series is the reason why her cosmetics company does so well.

However, Kris revealed that she believes her daughter is self-made, explaining that Kylie drained the money from her savings account in order to start her company and that she works extremely hard, often showing everyone else in the family how to run a business.

Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics continues to grow and grow. In 2018 the company expanded by selling products at Ulta stores — which led to a 9 percent climb in revenue that equaled about $360 million.

The company first launched back in 2015 with only three lip kits. While her lip kits have remained the backbone of Jenner’s company, she now sells an array of products such as bronzer, concealer, blush, eyeshadow, and more.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and her makeup line by following the reality star on Instagram.