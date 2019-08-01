Jessica Simpson Gets Mom Shamed For Dyeing Daughter Maxwell’s Hair, Sparking Intense Debate On Instagram

A seemingly innocent Instagram post is causing quite the stir among Jessica Simpson’s followers.

As fans who follow Simpson on social media know, Jessica loves to share her life with her 4.7 million-plus followers, posting family photos, work photos, and just about everything else. The mother-of-three recently gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae but she’s also the proud mama of 7-year-old Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, and 6-year-old son Ace Knute. Yesterday, Simpson posted a series of photos featuring her eldest daughter and a new hairstyle.

In the first photo in the series of two, little Maxwell poses against a big, grey wall. The 7-year-old wears a slight smile on her face while wearing her long locks down and slightly curled. While her hair starts off with her natural color of blonde on the top, the ends are dyed purple and pink, which Jessica says is inspired by The Descendants 2. In the second photo in the series, Maxi sits in a salon chair with her head over the rinse sink, smiling big for the camera.

Three of her hairstylists also pose around Simpson’s daughter for the shot as she appears to be getting the hair dye rinsed out of her long locks.

Though the photo went live just a day ago, it’s earned Jessica a ton of attention from fans with over 135,000 likes and 2,200 comments. While many of Jessica’s fans commented on the photo to let Simpson know that Maxi looks great with her new ‘do, countless others slammed the fashion designer for letting a 7-year-old dye her hair.

“She’s beautiful! She get it from her mama,” one follower commented on the photo.

Loading...

“Too bad if you don’t think your child is beautiful enough and dye the hair of a young child…,” another chimed in.

“Oh my gosh. It’s hair, she’s a little girl. It’s none of our business. Leave them alone. She looks beautiful. If you can’t say anything nice… just keep your mouth shut!!!,” another said in defense of the 39-year-old.

It does not yet appear as though Simpson has commented on the backlash, but seeing as though she is in the public eye and gets thousands of comments on a daily basis, it’s safe to say that the singer is pretty used to getting mixed reviews on each and every photo that she shares with her followers. Hopefully, for the sake of fans, Simpson will keep posting photos of her kiddos and sharing glimpses into her life, because for all of the negative comments she receives, she also gets way more positive ones.