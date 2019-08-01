Here’s The Shocking Thing Lisa Vanderpump Did To Celebrate Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark’s Engagement

'This is a one-time thing,' the 'Vanderpump Rules' boss said.

Lisa Vanderpump is showing her support after the engagement of one her Vanderpump Rules kids. The Bravo star, who has been known to officiate a SURVer’s wedding in the past, opened up her beautiful home to newly engaged couple Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark and went above and beyond with a surprising move no one saw coming.

After Beau proposed to Stassi at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Lisa hosted the whole Vanderpump Rules cast at Villa Rosa, the beautiful mansion she shares with husband Ken Todd, for a celebratory meal in her gorgeous outdoor dining room, BravoTV reports.

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Randall Emmett all raised their glasses high at Villa Rosa to toast Stassi and Beau. The outdoor sunset setting also provided a breathtaking backdrop for photos, which were plentiful on the group’s Instagram Stories Wednesday night.

The party also featured a moment no one ever thought they’d see. In a surprising move, Lisa actually served the lovebirds their meal. Stassi hammed it up as her former boss put a plate of food down in front of her, but Lisa noted that her serving Stassi was “a one-time thing. ” Lisa also joked that it was the type of service the former SUR waitress should have given to the customers when she worked for her years ago, according to BravoTV.

Check out the adorable moment on Twitter.

According to E! News, all of the guests—which, in addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast, also included bride-to-be Stassi’s family—were seated outside at a long, floral-filled, poolside table as the sun set. The group reportedly toasted to the couple with rosé and champagne and Lisa later made an impromptu speech.

“Lisa is really happy for the couple and approves of Beau,” an insider told E!

While Stassi and Beau later took the engagement party to The Belmont restaurant and bar in Los Angeles—where plenty of ring-flashing ensued—there’s no doubt that the invite to Lisa’s home was special. Stassi later took to Twitter to thank her former boss for helping to make her special day even more perfect.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life. I love you so much it’s disgusting @iambeau. Cannot thank @LisaVanderpump enough for making the night a freaking DREAM,” the Vanderpump Rules star tweeted.

Of course, Lisa Vanderpump has always been supportive of her Vanderpump Rules crew, especially when it comes to marital matters. Lisa’s Villa Rosa home was where Scheana Marie got engaged to now ex-husband Mike Shay. In addition, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney had their engagement party at the Beverly Hills mansion, and Lisa later officiated the couple’s outdoor wedding in a Northern California forest in 2015.