Raquel Leviss Could Be Appearing In A Full-Time Role On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8, See The Photo Evidence

Raquel Leviss got a job at SUR Restaurant earlier this year.

Raquel Leviss appears to be taking on an extended role on the upcoming eighth season of the Bravo reality show, Vanderpump Rules.

Amid production on the series’ new episodes, Leviss is working as a server at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based, and recently, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was seen filming a confessional scene.

While Leviss has been seen in cast confessional scenes in the past, Season 8 will mark the first season where Leviss will be seen working at the restaurant. As fans of the show will recall, Leviss was previously featured in a part-time role as the longtime girlfriend of full-time cast member James Kennedy, who has worked at the restaurant on-and-off for the past few years.

In her new Instagram photo, the stunning Leviss is seen sitting on a black leather stool with a table and glass of champagne alongside her.

Following the sharing of her post, Scheana Marie left a message for Leviss in her comments that included several fire emoji, as her boyfriend, Kennedy, told her online audience that his girl “is perfect.”

Leviss and Kennedy have been dating since early 2016 and are currently living together in an apartment in Los Angeles.

Just over a month ago, as their costars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, prepared to tie the knot in Kentucky, Leviss and Kennedy’s future was considered during an interview between Kennedy and Us Weekly magazine.

While chatting with the magazine at the grand reopening of Cleo in Hollywood, California, Kennedy said that while he and Leviss would “probably” be the next couple to tie the knot, he wasn’t in too much of a rush.

“We’re like 10 years younger than everyone else on the show, but I love her so much,” Kennedy said of himself and Leviss.

“Me and Raquel are super great,” he continued. “We’re super happy together. She’s the love of my life. I love her.”

Because Kennedy has been accused of cheating on Leviss on so many occasions, a number of their costars have been skeptical about their relationship, and some have suspected that Leviss has only continued to date Kennedy because she doesn’t want to lose her role on the show. That said, Leviss has denied those rumors on a number of different occasions.

Leviss and Kennedy are expected to return to Bravo TV with their costars later this year in Vanderpump Rules Season 8.