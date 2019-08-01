Epic Universe – Universal Orlando Resort Announces Huge Fourth Theme Park

Universal Orlando firs a big-time theme park shot by announcing a fourth gate.

The Universal Orlando Resort has been teasing something big coming for a number of weeks now, and that has led to all sorts of speculation. Fans have thought it could be a new ride or a new hotel or even a new park, but there were so many possibilities. On the morning of Thursday, August 1, 2019, Universal Orlando proved some of them right by announcing a fourth theme park coming to Central Florida and it’s going to be absolutely epic.

The Universal Orlando Blog revealed the news that the theme park giant is building Epic Universe near its main grounds in Orlando. There have not been a ton of details revealed about the new park, but it is going to be absolutely huge and bring forth a lot of great things for guests.

Epic Universe will be located on a site that is 750 acres and sits near the Orange County Convention Center which is east of Universal Boulevard. In relation to the company’s other parks and resorts, it will take about 12 minutes transportation time to get to Epic Universe once it is completed.

As of this time, Universal Orlando has three parks, an entertainment district, and multiple resort hotels. Its three current parks are:

Universal Studios Florida

Islands of Adventure

Volcano Bay (water park)

In the Instagram post below, Universal Orlando has given a look at concept art for Epic Universe and the new logo.

Tom Williams is the CEO and chairman of Universal Parks and Resorts, and he said on Thursday that they aren’t giving everything just yet. While Epic Universe has now been officially announced, they don’t want to reveal all the details as of this time.

“Our vision for Epic Universe is historic. It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created. It is an investment in our business, our industry, our team members and our community.”

Williams did go on to say that some details are being kept under wraps due to their competition in the area, and that is obviously directed at Walt Disney World. When explaining more about keeping some things secret, Williams said that “a Universe is bigger than a World.”

Epic Universe is going to be much more than a theme park as it will have its own hotels, shops, and entertainment district for guests to enjoy. Some 14,000 Team Members are going to be employed by Universal Orlando to staff all the new areas and that means so many new jobs for people in Central Florida. As of this time, it is not known when Epic Universe will open, but more details will continue to roll out over time.