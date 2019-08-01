Lana Del Rey Announces 2020 Arena Tour Ahead Of New Album Release

It’s an exciting time for Lana Del Rey fans. Yesterday, the “Young And Beautiful” star revealed the album artwork, tracklisting, and release date for her highly anticipated upcoming album, Norman F**king Rockwell. Today, she has announced tour dates.

Her official website states that the “Blue Jeans” songstress will kick off her tour next month in North America at the BC Rogers Arena in Vancouver, California, on Sept 30. The tour will continue throughout October and visit cities such as Los Angeles and Portland.

Next year in February, she will kick off her European leg where Lana will play eight arena shows, including a date at the iconic O2 Arena in London, U.K.

According to The List, tickets for her U.K. tour go on sale Friday, August 9.

The full U.K. tour dates:

Tuesday, February 25 – The O2, London

Wednesday, February 26 – Manchester Arena

Friday, February 28 – SSE Hydro

Saturday, February 29 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Other countries she will visit in Europe include the Netherlands, France, and Germany.

The tour is named after her sixth studio album, which will be released August 30, as The Inquisitr announced.

The record will be released worldwide via Interscope Records and will consist of 14 tracks.

Full tracklisting:

1. “Norman F**king Rockwell”

2. “Mariners Apartment Complex”

3. “Venice B*tch”

4. “F**k It I Love You”

5. “Doin’ Time”

6. “Love Song”

7. “Cinnamon Girl”

8. “How to Disappear”

9. “California”

10. “The Next Best American Record”

11. “The Greatest”

12. “Bartender”

13. “Happiness Is a Butterfly”

14. “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for Woman Like Me to Have — but I Have It”

Four songs have already been released digitally and are available to stream worldwide — “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice B*tch,” “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman like Me to Have – but I Have It,” and “Doin’ Time.”

Loading...

Since 2012, Lana has had a lot of critical acclaim and commercial success with her single and album releases. Her breakthrough album, Born To Die, remains one of the most successful albums released this decade. Released eight years ago, it is one of only three albums by a female artist to have spent more than 300 weeks on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and the second-longest charting album for a female act, according to Billboard.

Her signature singles — “Born To Die,” “Video Games,” “Summertime Sadness,” and “Love” — have all received gold and platinum certifications around the world and have been streamed over 100 million times on Spotify. She is currently the 233rd most played act on the app with over 12.3 million monthly listeners.

Her studio albums Born To Die, Ultraviolence, Honeymoon, and Lust for Life have all peaked within the top two on the U.S. and U.K. album charts.