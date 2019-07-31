Kylie Jenner’s ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Paparazzi Pics Slammed

Kylie Jenner is receiving some backlash. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed by The Daily Mail last night as she headed to dinner with a friend in Los Angeles, California. The newspaper definitely seemed to have picked up on the 21-year-old’s all-orange getup – in fact, it pointed out that Kylie’s Adidas sweatpants and matching t-shirt made her look like a cast member from the popular TV series, Orange Is The New Black.

Despite what appeared to be a toned-down look, relatively little makeup, and a beautiful smile from Kylie, the star is finding herself slammed. Fans have been taking to the newspaper’s comments section to leave their thoughts – it looks like viewers to this set of paparazzi images have been throwing the Kylie Cosmetics CEO accusations of plastic surgery.

A somewhat hurtful comment centering around Kylie’s rear proved the most popular, racking up 145 likes. The fan stated that Kylie’s behind was “fake” alongside what seemed to be a suggestion that it’s getting larger.

Another user referred to Kylie as a “plastic chick.”

Their comment also worked its way up to become one of the most upvoted.

“Looks a little different in size when she’s not photoshopped,” one fan wrote.

While this remark didn’t allege that the mother of one had gone under the knife, it did seem to be accusing Kylie of digitally editing her images.

Kylie frequently falls under fire when it comes to her social media photos. Earlier this month, an Instagram snap of Kylie with best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou made The Metro‘s headlines after fans leveled Photoshop accusations at the duo. Seventeen has even collated a collection of images it claims to be “Photoshop fails” – the magazine’s photos extended beyond Kylie to include other members of her famous family.

When it comes to facing the haters, Kylie tends to opt for silence. The star likely does not have the time to respond to individual comments, although she has spoken out in the past regarding the lip injections she received, per Grazia. Kylie’s full pout has become somewhat iconic amid fans of her bestselling Kylie Cosmetics line, with many feeling that the brand’s CEO has achieved her $1 billion net worth by promoting her full lips as the company’s face.

Elsewhere, Kylie makes headlines for her status as a mother to 1-year-old daughter Stormi, her relationship with Stormi’s father Travis Scott, plus her 2019-launched beauty brand, Kylie Skin.

Fortunately, not all comments left on last night’s images were negative. One fan sent the star praise with a confirmation that they were “team Kylie.”