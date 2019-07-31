Kylie Jenner Reportedly Thinks Jordyn Woods Is ‘Pathetic’ For Telling Her Truth For ‘Cosmopolitan UK’

Kylie Jenner is reportedly not too pleased with Jordyn Woods’ latest business move.

The model announced on Tuesday via Instagram that she will be on the September cover of Cosmopolitan UK. According to the cover, Woods plans to talk about “Trolls, Trust and the Truth.” RadarOnline reports that the cover will be Woods’ chance to finally discuss her broken friendship with Jenner, which dissolved last month after she was caught canoodling with Khloe Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

While Woods wrote in her caption for the Instagram post that she was “excited” to share the rest of the photos from the shoot with her 10.3 million followers, the Kardashian/Jenner family is reportedly not looking forward to what Woods has to say about the ordeal. Woods’ former bestie, specifically, is reportedly calling out the model for her decision to further speak on the drama that transpired earlier this year.

“Kylie thinks Jordyn is just pathetic for trying to turn this all around,” a source previously told Radar.“She has made a fortune off of this scandal and it makes Kylie so upset because she is still making money off of Khloe’s heartache!”

Woods’ career has seemingly been on an all-time high since she fell out with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars. The Inquisitr shared last week that Woods’ acting debut on Grown-ish premiered on Freeform on Wednesday, July 24. The model has also been featured in music videos with Rick Ross, Gunna, and YouTube star, Justin Roberts. In addition, she has her own athleisure line, Secndnture, and partnerships with retail brands like Boohoo.

The Cosmo cover comes just one week after Woods was seen with another one of the Revenge Body star’s exes. The Inquisitr reported that Woods was spotted at a Houston bar on Thursday, July 25 with Houston Rockets player James Harden. While the two reportedly didn’t arrive or leave together, they were in the same VIP section.

Woods’ decision to party alongside Harden was reportedly the “final straw” for the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. Jenner unfollowed Woods on Instagram on Friday, July 26 after the video of Woods and Harden began to surface.

“The Jordyn she [Jenner] knew would never do anything like this,” a source said to Hollywood Life. “Kylie absolutely wanted to send a message to Jordyn that there is absolutely zero chance for any sort of reconciliation at this point. She felt it was Jordyn’s way of saying she doesn’t care anymore. This was essentially Kylie’s mic drop.”